"This got me crying": College hoops fans shed tears as Paige Bueckers and rest of UConn pay tribute to Chris Dailey

A fair share of credit in Geno Auriemma’s record-breaking 1217 Division I wins goes to Chris Dailey, UConn Huskies associate head coach. She joined the program in 1988 and has played an instrumental part in building the Connecticut program from the ground up. So, the program also had a few things in store for Dailey.

Before Paige Bueckers and crew cosplayed as Dailey in the post-game conference, the Huskies deployed a heartwarming tribute video for the lead assistant.

"We are not UConn women’s basketball without Chris Dailey 💙," the Huskies' Instagram post read.

Fans flooded the comment section to react to the video:

"WHO IS CUTTING ONIONS😭😭😭," a fan wrote.

"Yo this got me crying fr😭 CD forever a legend," another fan commented.

"CD dancing wasnt in my bingo card😭😭 KK’s affect fr," another fan commented.

More fans showcased their love for Dailey in the comment section:

"So glad to see CD getting her flowers! She is an icon!" a fan commented.

"So much love for CD 🥰," another fan wrote.

"Husky national loves yall DOWN.🫶🏼🥹," another fann commented.

Fans react to UConn Huskies' tribute video for Dailey

Geno Auriemma praises assistant Chris Dailey after setting wins record

From ensuring Geno Auriemma is aligned with schedules to handling the operations around media, Chris Dailey has handled it all for UConn over the last 40 years. So, when Auriemma was asked about Dailey’s impact on the Huskies’ winning culture, the coach claimed that he could not imagine building the basketball powerhouse program without her.

"We relied on each other for everything,” Auriemma said. “We were the ticket office, the recruiting coordinators, the media people, the coaching people. Anything that had to be done, we had to do it. She was very good at handling all that and she still is to this day."

"I don’t know if you can build something like that without somebody like her. If she wasn’t here, I wouldn’t have lasted this long, I can pretty much guarantee that."

Chris Dailey has also stepped on the head coaching hot seat 17 times, leading UConn to a flawless 17-0 record. Dailey has also helped produce standout post players in Connecticut and has recruited players like Rebecca Lobo, Swin Cash, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

