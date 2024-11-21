WNBA star Napheesa Collier gives Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey their flowers at historic UConn game: "Important and impactful position in my life"

WNBA star and former UConn forward Napheesa Collier paid tribute on Wednesday to Huskies coach Geno Auriemma and his assistant Chris Dailey for helping her become successful on and off the basketball court.

Collier, who played for the Huskies from 2015-19, was present in Auriemma's record-setting night at the Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday along with fellow UConn alumni who played for the 70-year-old coach in previous seasons

Auriemma guided No. 2 UConn to an 85-41 win over Fairleigh Dickinson to record his 1,217th victory in college basketball. He surpassed the record of former Idaho, Ohio State and Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer.

During the game, SNY interviewed Collier and asked her why she was present on Auriemma's record-setting night. Her answer would speak volumes to various UConn players who had a chance to play under Auriemma and Dailey's guidance since 1985, as they were like parents who molded these players in that stage of their lives.

"I think just as everyone who has played here, coach and CD have had such an important and impactful position in my life," Collier said.

"They shaped who I was at such a young age, and I really attribute a lot as a player and a person to them. So I, of course, have to come back and celebrate them."

The WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and the All-WNBA First Team player elaborated on Dailey's contributions to her life. Collier attributed Dailey to shaping up her basketball IQ and acting professionally off the court.

More than 60 former UConn players attend Geno Auriemma's record-setting night

Sixty-three former UConn players were among the 10,299 people at the Gampel Pavilion who watched the long-revered record in college basketball be broken in a clinical style that mirrored how Geno Auriemma dominated the league in the past 40 years.

The players in attendance included Sue Bird, Rebecca Lobo, Napheesa Collier, Maya Moore and Diana Taurasi (per Hartford Courant). The capacity crowd gave Auriemma a standing ovation as he emerged from the south tunnel.

Collier was amazed at the presence of former players who came to witness the historic moment. She pointed out that aside from the winning culture, the UConn coach has helped build a family within the school.

"Just how unbelievable is that, too. It's so amazing. And the fact that you have people coming from their very first team, coming back, so many of them to celebrate them more than just a basketball dynasty they have created a culture and a family within UConn in this school, it's just amazing," she told SNY.

No. 2 seed UConn will travel to the Bahamas and play in the Baha Mar Women's Championship. The Huskies will face Oregon State on Monday at the start of the mini-tournament that will conclude on Wednesday.

