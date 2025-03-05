"This gotta be a humiliation ritual": College hoops fans in splits after Last-Tear Poa's hilarious interaction with a fan

Overtime women's basketball took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a hilarious interaction between Last-Tear Poa, a guard for No. 9 ranked LSU, and a fan.

In the video, the fan fist bumps Poa before saying, "they say shooters shoot, talk to me," and dapping up the Tigers player. The fan can then be seen hugging Poa and posing with her for a photo.

"I CAN'T TAKE MY HB NOWHERE😭🙏🏽," the caption on the video read.

College hoops fans reacted to the funny fan interaction in the comments. Many clowned the fan for his awkward meeting with the LSU star.

"This gotta be a humiliation ritual no way😭," a fan wrote.

"No way you fumble😂," another fan said.

"Omg he sold lowkey😖," one fan posted.

Others focused on the fan's "shooters shoot" line:

"Bro blocked his own shot😭😭😭," a fan commented.

"I told bro not to shoot but ay game is game," another fan wrote.

"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take," one fan said.

Another fan used the post to discuss their interaction with Poa and how nice she was.

"😂😂too funny! She's a sweet person too. I got a selfie with her and my old self had the camera the wrong way. She grabbed my phone and said you gotta do this. Patient with the senior citizens😂," the fan wrote.

Last-Tear Poa's Senior Season at LSU

Last-Tear Poa, a 5-foot-11 guard, is in her senior season with the Tigers. The Melbourne, Australia native has been at LSU for three years.

The guard has struggled in her senior season. She has made 10 starts but has seen her average minutes drop from 20.1 last season to 12.7 this year. Poa averaged a career-high 4.9 points as a junior but is averaging a career-low 2.1 this year.

Along with a decrease in scoring, Last-Tear Poa has also seen dips in her assists and rebounds. Her 1.9 average assists are down from 3.0 last season and her 0.9 rpg is a career-low. The guard is shooting 26.2% as a senior after averaging 42.1% last season. Her 21.1% from beyond the arc is a career low.

