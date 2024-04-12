LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures of her new Mercedes AMG G63. The $1.2M NIL-valued (per On3) guard captioned a series of photos of herself with the SUV:

"This What Hard Work Look Like #ThankYouJesus 4️⃣🤍 #AMG #G63"

Johnson and the LSU Tigers wrapped up their season on April 1, following a 94-87 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight of March Madness.

In an Instagram post later, the 20-year-old called her sophomore season the roughest yet and thanked everyone, from fans to coaching staff as well as the security.

Fans react to Flau'Jae Johnson's new SUV

In the current NIL era, college athletes have multiple means to earn money. Johnson has endorsement deals with The Athlete's Foot, Experian, Puma, Intuit TurboTax, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, Powerade, and JBL Audio, among others.

Fans and others were happy for the guard and shared their well-wishes in the comments for her new car.

LSU teammate Last-Tear Poa commented:

"Proud of you."

TikTok star K'Hood joked:

"Let me test drive it and make sure the wheel working properly. Cause you know them wheels be different. Ima need to test it for a week tho."

Meanwhile, fans were simply proud of Johnson for reaching this milestone.

"they not doin it like u twin," a fan wrote.

"After thugging out the jeep for soooo long!! So super proud of you, congratulations bby," another fan commented.

"One of the Youngest in Charge," said a fan.

"Blessings. So proud of you Jae BIG 4 in the BIG Gwagon," another wrote.

Flau'Jae Johnson carries forward her father's legacy through music

Flau'Jae Johnson's father Jason Johnson, known by his stage name "Camouflage", was a rapper famous for his songs "Cut Friends" and "Laying My Stunt Down". He was murdered in 2003 in a gunfight. Flau'Jae's work deals with the grief and sorrow she endured.

Johnson has rapped since childhood and at the age of 13, she appeared on the third season of “The Rap Game.” A year later, she participated in “America’s Got Talent,” and earned the golden buzzer. She rapped her original song, "Guns Down", about her father’s death and her upbringing in Savannah, Georgia.

In January, Flau'Jae signed a record deal with Jay Z's Roc Nation and is set to release a single with Lil Wayne. A day after LSU defeated Middle Tennessee in March Madness, she released “AMF” in collaboration with NLE Choppa. This offseason, fans can expect more music from the rapper.

