"This isn't the Lakers now": NCAAB analyst insists Kentucky won't fire HC John Calipari owing to huge buyout fee

John Calipari is among the most revered coaches in college basketball. However, there are rumors that the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer may be on the hot seat, as the Kentucky Wildcats are just 17-7 and ranked 22nd in the nation, losing three straight games at Rupp Arena for the first time in program history.

Furthermore, the Wildcats have not finished the regular season atop the SEC standings since 2019-20 and have not won the conference tournament since 2017-18. They have not reached the Final Four since 2014-15 and have not won a national title since 2011-12, which was Calipari's third season leading the program.

Despite the rumors and recent struggles, Terrence Oglesby of The Field of 68: After Dark does not believe that Calipari is in danger of being fired, stating:

"Calipari's going to stay as long as he wants. This whole hot seat nonsense - he just signed a lifetime deal, guys, where they're going to have to pay him like $70 million. Fire me. Fire me immediately. He's not going anywhere... Are you going to pay him $70 million? This isn't the Lakers now."

Check out Terrence Oglesby's comments on John Calipari below:

While it is difficult to envision Calipari being fired, Kentucky would owe him $33.375 million if they let him go following the 2023-24 season, less than half of the $70 million figure cited by Oglesby. The program would likely be able to come up with that money easily if they did decide to go in a different direction.

How has John Calipari performed in his coaching career?

John Calipari began his coaching career as an associate coach of the Kansas Jayhawks in 1982-83, spending three seasons with the program preceded by a three-year stint as an assistant coach of the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Calipari's first head coaching gig came in 1988-89, leading the UMass Minutemen. He led the team to a 193-71 record over eight seasons before moving to the NBA's then-New Jersey Nets. He led them to a record of 72-112, reaching the postseason once, before being fired 20 games into the 1998-99 season, his third with the team.

Calipari spent the next season as an assistant coach of the Philadelphia 76ers before returning to the college ranks as the head coach of the Memphis Tigers in 2000-01. In nine seasons, he led the Tigers to a 252-69 record, reaching the national title in 2007-08 before falling to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Calipari joined the Kentucky Wildcats ahead of the 2009-10 season. Now in his 15th season in the role, he has compiled a 404-120 record, winning the national title in 2011-12.

John Calipari was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.