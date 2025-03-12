"This is ridiculous, it's a stupid game, snap out of it!": Dan Hurley's wife Andrea reveals how she helps him cope with tough times at UConn

With March Madness approaching, UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley sat down with "60 Minutes" to discuss his intense coaching style and emotional reactions to wins and losses after leading UConn to back-to-back national titles.

His wife, Andrea, shared how she helps him manage the lows in the interview shared on Sunday. She shared her pep talk for Hurley:

“'I love you, but get over yourself.'”

She knows Hurley's emotional response after tough losses and believes that if she follows suit, it will only make things worse. She takes a no-nonsense stance to snap him out of it.

"This is ridiculous. It's a stupid game; snap out of it! One team wins and one team loses, what's the big deal?" she said (8:14), even joking that every game is just a “50/50 shot.”

Hurley remains the fiery leader of the Huskies, boasting a 68-11 record over the past two seasons. With Selection Sunday just days away, all eyes are on UConn and its coach as they prepare to chase history once again.

Dan Hurley knows the challenge ahead chasing history

The UConn Huskies men's basketball team is chasing history, aiming for a third straight national championship in the upcoming March Madness tournament. Despite their past dominance, coach Dan Hurley knows the challenge ahead.

"Once you've done it, anytime that you don't do it, deep down inside, you're not gonna look at those years the same way,” Hurley said [Athlon Sports]. “There's gonna be a feeling of failure that comes with it… "I could live with it... I'll be able to live with it, but it would still be a fail."

The Huskies had an up-and-down regular season, finishing 22-9. Still, Hurley made it clear that anything short of a title is a disappointment. Though ESPN's Joe Lunardi projects them as an eighth seed, UConn remains locked in on the Big East tournament, determined to complete the historic three-peat.

