"This season didn’t end the way we wanted": Bree Hall replies to "vicious comments" from fans on TikTok after UConn loss

Bree Hall has been one of the players at the receiving end of fans after South Carolina's 82-59 upset of the UConn Huskies in the championship game.

Ad

On Monday, the senior dedicated a post for the negative remarks on TikTok. She put together a series of photos from her time with the Gamecocks, comprising official team pictures, on-court moments, pre-game rituals and other memories.

"As you people write vicious comments on my tiktoks, I hope you see this carousel and see the authentic smiles & gratification captured over the last 4 years because while y’all see one result, I see four years of memories, impact and love ... South Carolina has given me memories and moments I’ll carry forever 💖🏁," Hall wrote.

Ad

Trending

"This season didn’t end the way we wanted it to… but myyy goodnesss, WHAT A RIDE 😊 ... This program gave me memories I’ll never forget, and a family I’ll always have. We left it all out there and I’m walking away with a full heart ❣️!"

Ad

Bree Hall averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds on 38.3% shooting for South Carolina this season. She also recorded 11 points on 62.5% shooting in the Final Four game, but most of Hall's impact came on the other end of the floor.

She has been a staple defensive specialist for coach Dawn Staley and often defends the best player on opposing teams. The senior was a huge reason why the Gamecocks entered the title game, giving up only 55 points per outing in the NCAA tournament.

Ad

Bree Hall on losing the 2025 NCAA championship game

As UConn subbed out its key players minutes before the final buzzer, Raven Johnson was caught crying on the bench.

Consoling her was Bree Hall, who was spotted talking to the pass-first guard. In the post-game conference, Johnson said that her emotions came out purely due to the defeat, saying that she hates losing.

When Hall was asked about the game, she had a straight response:

Ad

"We tried, we really did try," she said. "We just got beat, and it's just the honest truth."

Bree Hall, alongside Sania Feagin and Te-Hina Paopao, has exhausted their college eligibility. Raven Johnson, meanwhile, is yet to decide whether she would declare for the draft or run it back once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here