“This is special" - $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark sheds light on fans’ contributions to Iowa star’s inspirational college basketball journey

Caitlin Clark has been in the spotlight after breaking the NCAA's all-time scoring record on Sunday. The Iowa star surpassed LSU legend Pete Maravich's mark of 3,667 points in her final home game for the Hawkeyes in a 93-83 win over then-No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday, taking her tally to 3,685.

Although Clark, who had 35 points on Sunday, has etched her name into college basketball lore, she feels that the achievement was more special with her home fans in attendance to watch her take the scoring throne.

Clark, who has NIL deals worth a whopping $3.1 million as per On3, said:

“I think just reflecting back over my four years I’m very grateful, starting playing in front of absolutely no one during COVID and then obviously my sophomore year we had good crowds, the curtains were down a lot of games. And now it’s impossible to get a ticket to get in the door to our games.

“I think the people that have made it the most special obviously my teammates and my coaches, but it isn’t what it is without all of you. So, seriously, I mean that. Thank you. This is special.

"I don’t know if you guys realize what you’re doing for women’s basketball and women’s sports in general, but you’re changing it. You’re helping us change it. So, seriously, from the bottom of my heart, from all of us, we thank you so much, and I just feel really grateful to be here and have put on an Iowa jersey for four years, but like coach (Lisa) Bluder and Kate (Martin) said, there’s still so much fun to have, and we’re not done.”

A look at Caitlin Clark's stats in the 2023-24 college basketball season

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is enjoying another fabulous season with the third-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (26-4). She finished the regular season averaging 32.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game across 30 appearances.

This is Clark's best scoring season, and she will want to end her time in Iowa on a high before entering the 2024 WNBA draft. She is widely considered the No. 1 pick.