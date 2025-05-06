“This will prepare us for March; ACC won’t help us”: Fans excited for Jon Scheyer and Duke’s rumored non-conference games vs Kansas, Texas and more

Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils will be tested in the 2025-26 NCAA season. Bleacher Report Hoops' Instagram page posted on Monday the Blue Devils' rumored non-conference schedule for the upcoming season, and the list is loaded with top-caliber opponents.

Among the teams Duke may face next season are the Texas Longhorns, Michigan State Spartans, Arkansas Razorbacks, Kansas Jayhawks and the Michigan Wolverines.

Jon Scheyer will lock horns with legendary coaches if this schedule is confirmed, as he will square off against NCAA champions John Calipari, Tom Izzo and Bill Self.

College hoops fans were excited to see Duke's tough schedule, placing comments in BR Hoops' Instagram post, which has generated more than 23,000 likes.

College hoops fans reacted to Duke's rumored non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 NCAA season. Source: Instagram/@br_hoops

"This will prepare us for March, ACC won't help us," one wrote.

"Duke putting that loaded roster to test early! I like it," another replied.

"Look who they got for next year, I won't duck smoke either," one chimed in.

"We never duck smoke. Duke never the underdog," another pointed out.

"LFG!!! This how you get the guys battle tested before the big dance," one commented.

"Awesome!!! Tournament tested before the tournament. Scheyer is the man!!!!," another posted.

Revisiting Jon Scheyer and Duke's non-conference schedule in 2024-25 NCAA season

Cooper Flagg (#2) talks with coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils entered the 2024-25 NCAA season with heightened expectations after teen phenom Cooper Flagg joined their lineup. They started the campaign with eight non-conference games, including four meetings against ranked teams.

They started the season with huge victories over Maine and Army before facing off against No. 19 Kentucky. The Blue Devils suffered their first defeat, losing 77-72 to the Wildcats. They followed that up with wins over Wofford and No. 17 Arizona before losing for the second time against No. 1 Kansas.

Four players scored in double figures for the Blue Devils, including Tyrese Proctor, who dropped a team-high 15 points. Flagg also stepped up for Jon Scheyer, amassing 13 points, five rebounds and three assists in the loss to the Jayhawks.

The Blue Devils went on a 16-game winning streak after that loss to Kansas, including victories against non-conference opponents Seattle U, No. 2 Auburn, Incarnate Word and George Mason. Their last non-conference game during the regular season on Feb. 22 against Illinois saw Duke win 110-67.

