“This world will tear you apart”: Kiyan Anthony’s mom La La Anthony emphasizes on importance of love

La La Anthony was the center of attraction at an event hosted by The Female Quotient on Tuesday. She was asked to share what advice she could give to others and La La emphasized loving oneself from the inside out.

"Someone told me to love yourself from the inside out, and it always stuck with me," La La shared.

In a world filled with relentless criticism and pressure to be perfect, La La reminded everyone that self-love is the foundation of personal growth.

“It really starts with the work you have to do on yourself and loving yourself, and you really have to be rooted in that, because this world and what we do will tear you apart enough. So definitely love yourself from the inside out."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Female Quotient, a company dedicated to gender equality, provided the perfect platform for La La’s inspiring words. As someone who has navigated the pressures of fame, being an actress and ex-wife of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, her insights are a powerful reminder to prioritize self-love.

Why does La La Anthony still use Carmelo Anthony's last name?

La La Anthony shed light on why she continues to use Carmelo's last name despite getting divorced three years ago. She revealed that her decision is closely tied to their son, Kiyan, who is following in his father’s footsteps toward a successful NBA career.

During a panel at Fanatics Fest in New York City on Saturday, La La talked about how excited she is about Kiyan's future in basketball.

"The moment of being able to buy Kiyan’s NBA jersey will be crazy. That’s why I haven’t changed my last name yet. I’m gonna keep it around for a little while."

Kiyan is already making waves as the No. 1 ranked high school player in New York, and La La is fully committed to supporting him on his journey. Although she and Carmelo are no longer together, they've remained on good terms, and both of them showed up at the event.

La La made it clear that her allegiance is with Kiyan. She even joked about how easy it would be to root for whichever team drafts him, saying, "I’m sorry, I’m going where my kid goes."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here