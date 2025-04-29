“Thought this was Armando Bacot”: College hoops fans react as Dezayne “Duece” Mingo announces commitment to Charlotte

Dezayne "Duece" Mingo's uncanny resemblance with former North Carolina star Armando Bacot has been the talk on social media after the Marshall transfer announced his commitment to Charlotte on Monday.

Mingo broke the news of his impending move to the 49ers on his Instagram account. He shared an image of himself holding a pickaxe and a basketball while wearing a Charlotte uniform as he announced his transfer. The word "COMMITTED" was placed behind him, confirming the switch.

"My whole life been a risk," he captioned the post.

Fans reacted to his announcement, with one fan pointing out his resemblance to Bacot.

Fans commented on Dezayne Mingo's post, writing that he looked like Armando Bacot. Source: Instagram/@g2s_duece

"Thought this was Armando Bacot," one fan wrote.

"Thought I was trippin," one fan replied.

Other college hoops fans celebrated Dezayne Mingo's move to Charlotte.

Hoops fans congratulated Dezayne Mingo after he announced his move to Charlotte on his Instagram account. Source: Instagram/@g2s_duece

"Tuffffffffff," one fan wrote.

"My BRUDDDAAAAAMANNNNNNN," one fan replied.

"Yea 3," one fan commented.

"Here we goo," one fan shared.

"AAC First Team next year," one fan predicted.

"Yessir killa, go be great," one fan posted.

Mingo entered the transfer portal after spending just one season at Marshall. He was an important piece for coach Cornelius Jackson, leading the team in assists in the 2024-25 season.

Mingo, who was also Marshall's second-leading scorer, helped the Thundering Herd finish the season with a 20-13 overall record.

Comparing Armando Bacot and Dezayne Mingo's college basketball careers

Armando Bacot and Dezayne Mingo may look alike but their college basketball careers are still way apart. Bacot had a stellar career at North Carolina, playing five seasons with the Tar Heels before joining the NBA.

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) shoots against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Photo: Imagn

Bacot immediately showed what he is capable of in his freshman year, averaging 9.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks through 32 games in the 2019-20 season. His offensive numbers increased during his sophomore year, averaging 12.3 points through 29 games in the 2020-21 season.

Bacot dazzled in his junior year, posting career-best numbers in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 assists during that campaign, helping North Carolina reach the national championship game against Kansas.

Bacot delivered in the title game, scoring 15 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Unfortunately for him, the Tar Heels failed to protect their 15-point halftime lead, losing 72-69 to the Jayhawks.

Bacot continued putting up impressive numbers in his final two seasons with North Carolina. He averaged 15.9 points and 10.4 boards in the 2022-23 season. He then averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds in the 2023-24 campaign.

Mingo, on the other hand, has played just one season in NCAA Division I thus far. He averaged 12.6 points, 5.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds through 31 games for the Marshall Thundering Herd in the 2024-25 season.

