NCAA Insider trolls UNC Legend Armando Bacot; says Hunter Dickinson will return for another year

Hunter Dickinson's name was unsuspectedly dragged in an ongoing social media back and forth between UNC legend Armando Bacot and NCAA insider Jeff Goodman. It began when Clemson's Ian Schieffelin addressed his transfer on X, expressing that he has been following his agent's advice.

While Goodman appreciated his efforts, he said that the forward has played enough and should consider leaving the spot open for a new player. This reeled in Bacot, who pointed the finger at Goodman by posting that the insider is being hypocritical as he has been silent on Dickinson's extended career.

"Wants Ian gone but says nothing about ur buddy Hunter Dickinson doing 7 years in college," Bacot wrote.

With that, Jeff Goodman joked that Dickinson is eyeing a way to return to college basketball for another year, hilariously stating that he will turn 30 during the coming season.

"Been told that @H_Dickinson24 applied for a waiver for another year to try and break record for games played by a men’s college basketball player. Will turn 30 in November.," he replied.

Just like Dickinson, Clemson's Ian Schieffelin has exhausted his eligibility to play Division I.

However, he is one of over 150 players in the D1 landscape who have entered the portal despite their eligibility status. The transfer wave is a trend amongst senior players, hoping that the NCAA will grant them an extra year.

Hunter Dickinson will not return to college

Jeff Goodman's comments about Hunter Dickinson were purely for the hilarity as the Kansas center has already played five years of Division I. He began his college journey by playing three seasons with the Michigan Wolverines and then transferred to the Jayhawks.

Dickinson's presence was a huge factor KU opened the 2024-25 season as the top team in the AP poll. He averaged 17.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks last season while making 52.6% of his shots.

However, the team's championship aspirations were shortlived as John Calipari's Arkansas eliminated the Jayhawks in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Hunter Dickinson is now expected to prepare for the 2025 NBA draft. However, the center will have to work on his draft stock as the latest mock by ESPN does not list Dickinson in its two-round picks.

