"Thought you was about to dunk it": College hoops fans in awe of Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders' tough bucket

Alabama A&M point guard Shelomi Sanders notched her first points of the 2024-25 season in Tuesday’s matchup against the Kansas City Roos. Deion Sanders’ daughter drove to the basket as she caught a pass from Mailyn Wilkerson near the top of the arc.

Using her momentum to get past multiple defenders, she skillfully hopped into a floater in the final minute of the second quarter. Sanders’ shot gave the Bulldogs a 26-19 lead. It was her only field goal in eight minutes.

College basketball fans stormed the comment section to hype Shelomi Sanders after the play.

"She got that Jalen Brunson working, get it girl," a fan wrote.

"Thought u was bout to dunk it," another fan commented.

"Aww, look at my internet niece. GO BOSSY 😍," another fan wrote.

More fans followed suit and praised Sanders.

"That Sanders name ringing bells across the country 🔥🔥🔥", one said.

"Bossy hit them with a mean floater 🔥", another said.

"Yessss bossy show them you a Sanders🔥", another added.

Fans react to Shelomi Sanders' first points of the 2024-25 season

Moreover, her father Deion Sanders also commented on the post:

"Love u baby! I BELIEVE!!!!," Sanders wrote.

Deion Sanders' comment on Shelomi's post

Why did Shelomi Sanders transfer away from Deion Sanders' university?

Sanders addressed her decision through an Instagram Live, citing mental exhaustion as a major factor in her departure from Colorado. She also said that if she hadn’t entered the transfer portal, she might have left competitive basketball altogether.

"I don’t want to say anything too bad," Sanders said. "It just wasn’t good energy. It wasn’t good vibes. There wasn’t enough being poured into me as a player and young lady. If I didn’t leave when I did, I promise you I would’ve quit."

Shelomi Sanders transferred to Alabama A&M this summer from the Colorado Buffaloes. It was a surprising move for college basketball fans, as she had prioritized staying close to her father and brothers during her first two college years.

