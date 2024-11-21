WATCH: Coach Prime’s daughter Shelomi Sanders stuns with impressive slo-mo layup clip on IG

Shelomi Sanders is gradually taking on a bigger role with the Alabama A&M this season and it showed when they played the Kansas City Roos on Tuesday. Coach Prime’s daughter logged in her college career-high eight minutes into the contest, attempting seven shots during the time frame.

Moreover, Sanders also posted her first points of the season. The point guard used her momentum to drive between two defenders before hopping and launching a balanced two-footed floater. She posted a clip of her inaugural points on her Instagram.

Shelomi Sanders' points came in the last minute of the first half, giving Alabama A&M a 26-19 lead.

Sanders joined the program this summer after transferring from the Colorado Buffaloes. Bulldogs coach Dawn Thornton believes Sanders to be a potential 3-point threat and offered Sanders more opportunities compared to her previous schools.

Shelomi Sanders played her first season with Jackson State, where she saw less than 10 minutes of court time. As she transferred to Colorado next year to stay close to her father, she saw only nine minutes of action across five games. With Alabama A&M, Sanders has participated in all of their games.

Shelomi Sanders manages diabetes alongside her basketball dreams

Alongside her pursuit to make a mark on the court, coach Prime’s youngest daughter also manages type-1 diabetes, forcing her to be mindful of her food intake, blood sugar and insulin.

The point guard was made aware of her condition through a doctor’s visit when she was 13 years old. She had been rushed to the ER due to a stomach ache. As she began running and working out with her father, Shelomi Sanders began slimming rapidly. While it was a good sight for the father-daughter duo, their perspective changed, as Shelomi needed at least two gallons of water each day.

However, Sanders aims to utilize her unique situation to spread awareness about diabetes. She has partnered with Dexcom as one of her biggest NIL partners and educates fans about the struggles and path to success as a diabetic college athlete.

