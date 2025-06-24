"Thought he transferred for a second. got so scared": College hoops fans react as Alabama's Latrell Wrightsell Jr. gets granted medical redshirt

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. will return to Alabama for one more year as a sixth-year senior after the NCAA granted him a medical redshirt for last season. Wrightsell only appeared in eight games, averaging 11.5 points and 1.8 rebounds, before suffering a season-ending leg injury.

On Monday, @bamaseccountry announced on Instagram that Wrightsell will receive another year of eligibility. Hoops fans were excited to see the veteran guard return to Tuscaloosa. Here are some of their reactions:

"thought he transferred for a second. got so scared 😭😭," one fan wrote.

"I didn’t know he had to apply for that. I think everyone assumed he was back. Glad we got confirmation," a fan said.

"Best shooter in the conference, I said it," another added.

"Holy the “Breaking” scared me. Thought it was that he was gonna be moving on/retiring or something," a user commented.

"We are sooooooo back," one comment read.

"Is this new information? another chimed in.

Wrightsell started his college career with Cal State Fullerton in 2020 and played three seasons with the Titans before transferring to Alabama. His best season came in 2022-23 as a junior in his final year with Cal State Fullerton, averaging 16.3 ppg and 4.5 rpg.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. shares his excitement after receiving medical redshirt

Nate Oats' Alabama Crimson Tide has completed their roster for the 2025-26 season with the addition of Latrell Wrightsell Jr., as he was granted a medical redshirt.

"It’s a blessing just being able to live out a dream that I’ve always wanted to do which is just finally play in a basketball season — a full one — just giving me an opportunity like I always wanted to play like a full season for Alabama," Wrightsell said, per Yea-Alabama.

"A lot of people are happy for me… I was a little nervous. I mean I’m always nervous and until something is final, and a lot of people said, 'We’ve been telling you like it’s going to happen,' but just trusting in (that) and finally getting the waiver has been a blessing."

Oats will be relieved to have Wrightsell back, as he has been one of the team's best shooters. Since arriving in Tuscaloosa, Wrightsell is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc and 47.3% from the field.

Wrightsell is among the five players who are expected to return to Alabama, joining Aden Holloway, Labaron Philon, Aiden Sherrell and Houston Mallette. The Crimson Tide also added four transfers and three freshmen this offseason.

