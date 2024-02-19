TJ Otzelberger salary: How much does the Iowa State HC earn with the Cyclones?

TJ Otzelberger has been the head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball team since 2021.

Otzelberger replaced Steve Prohm, who was fired after winning just two games in a COVID-shortened season following his stint at UNLV. Before getting the job at Iowa State, Otzelberger also coached at South Dakota State.

How much does TJ Otzelberger earn as HC of Iowa State?

TJ Otzelberger signed a two-year contract extension in April that will keep him as the head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones through the 2028–29 season.

Otzelberger will earn $2.5 million this season, $3 million in 2024, and $3.5 million in 2025. He will receive $100,000 increases each of the following years.

Otzelberger got the extension after leading the team to the NCAA tournament in each of his first two seasons and signing the highest-rated recruiting class in program history, according to athletic director Jamie Pollard.

"The complete transformation of our program in such a short time is a testament to Coach Otzelberger's leadership and vision for Cyclone Basketball, and he is most deserving of this extension and a compensation increase," Pollard said.

TJ Otzelberger originally agreed to a lower salary to help the athletic department manage buyout costs for the previous staff when he was hired by Iowa State.

As the head coach of the Cyclones, Otzelberger has led the program to a 61-32 record and this season Iowa State is 20-5.

TJ Otzelberger shuts down spying rumors

Earlier this season, in Iowa State's 79-75 win against Kansas State, TJ Otzelberger and Iowa State were accused of spying on the Wildcats huddles.

Following the game and the accusations, Otzelberger shut down those rumors and said that was not what he would do.

"It's incredibly disappointing that after such an awesome game, an awesome environment and atmosphere, that I even have to begin by addressing something that happened earlier this week," Otzelberger said.

"The ludicrous rumors earlier this week that somehow we were trying to gain an advantage looking into our opponents' huddles is an affront to our players, our fans and to me."

"It's not who I am. It's not what our program is about, and I'm angry that someone would even make that suggestion," he added.

Iowa State is coming off an 82-74 win over Texas Tech on Saturday and is currently ranked 10th in the country.