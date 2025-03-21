TNT host Ernie Johnson offers heartfelt tribute to announcer Greg Gumbel ahead of March Madness tipoff

Ernie Johnson and the TNT crew honored Greg Gumbel with a heartfelt tribute before the start of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The longtime announcer, who died in December after a battle with cancer, left a lasting impact on the industry.

On Thursday afternoon, 15 minutes before tipoff between Louisville and Creighton, the studio fell silent as Mick Jagger’s voice filled the air - a nod to Gumbel’s favorite band, the Rolling Stones. Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Clark Kellogg took their time, letting the moment sink in before sharing their memories.

“A year ago at this time, we were waiting on a friend to return,” Johnson began. “We knew he was missing March Madness — an event in which his name is synonymous — for personal reasons. Just after Christmas, we learned that cancer had taken his life — and we were crushed. A void was left that will never be filled.”

Smith admitted he didn’t realize just how much longtime March Madness host Gumbel meant to him until it was too late:

“You take for granted the ability to reach out to someone who’s instrumental in your life,” Smith said. “And sometimes you don’t even know how instrumental they’re until things like this happen.”

Gumbel’s absence was undeniable. But as the tribute wrapped up, one thing was clear: his legacy - and those dad jokes - would live on.

Greg Gumbel became a familiar face during March Madness

Greg Gumbel prior to the national championship game - Source: Imagn

Greg Gumbel became a familiar face in CBS Sports' NCAA basketball coverage, especially during March Madness. He died on Dec. 27, at 78 after a private battle with cancer.

Born on May 3, 1946, in New Orleans, Gumbel built a broadcasting career that spanned decades. He started at WMAQ-TV in Chicago before joining ESPN in 1981 as a "SportsCenter" anchor. He later worked with MSG Network and NBC before returning to CBS in 1998.

At CBS, Gumbel became the voice of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, hosting Selection Sunday and guiding fans through March Madness. In 2001, he made history as the first African-American announcer to call play-by-play for a major U.S. sports championship - Super Bowl XXXV.

Known for his steady presence and ability to capture the drama of the tournament, Gumbel signed off each year with the iconic "One Shining Moment" segment.

