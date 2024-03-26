"To the Hurd, I love you": Danny Sprinkle pens heartfelt note for Aggies nation after taking up Washington job ahead of 2024 season

Danny Sprinkle penned a heartfelt message to Utah State fans following him being hired to take over as Washington's head coach.

Sprinkle had coached Utah State for one season, leading the program to a 28-7 record. The Aggies beat TCU in the opening round of March Madness before losing to Purdue.

Following the defeat, Sprinkle agreed to a six-year deal with Washington and he took to social media to release a heartfelt message to the Aggies' fans.

"Aggie nation, what an unbelievable journey. From Day 1 stepping on campus until the final buzzer this community and this university not only embraced this team, they believed that belief fueled us to an outright Mountain West Championship, an NCAA Tournament victory and an unforgettable season...," Sprinkle wrote.

"To the Hurd, I love you, you are absolutely incredible. Words cannot describe what you mean to this program... Our story would not be possible without the support of Aggie Nation, and you will always have a piece of my heart. I will be eternally grateful for you being next to us for every step of the way. It was such an incredible honor to lead this storied program. Spectrum Magic is real!," Sprinkle added.

It was a heartfelt statement from Sprinkle, who leaves Utah State after just one season with the program.

Sprinkle previously served as the head coach of Montana State, where he spent four seasons with the program and led them to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

Danny Sprinkle takes over the Washington HC job

Danny Sprinkle said the only way he would leave Utah State is if something special came through and that is what Washington is to him.

Sprinkle's father played football at Washington in the 1960s and is replacing Mike Hopkins, who was fired this month after seven seasons with the Huskies.

"Coach is exactly what our program needs at this moment in time and we are thrilled to have him take the reigns of our men's basketball program," interim Washington athletic director Erin O'Connell said.

As a collegiate head coach, Sprinkle is 109-50 and has been to three straight NCAA Tournaments. He helped turn around Utah State in one season and Washington is hoping that Sprinkle can do the same for the Huskies, who went a disappointing 17-15 and lost in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

Sprinkle has also served as an assistant coach at Cal State Northridge, Montana State, and Cal State Fullerton.

