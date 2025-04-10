Todd Golden's Florida squad becomes $1M richer as alum Gary Condron donates to Gators NIL initiative

Todd Golden and the Florida Gators are reaping the rewards of their 2025 NCAA Tournament victory. Florida alum and prominent booster Gary Condron donated $1 million to the Gators' men's basketball program following Monday's win over the Houston Cougars in the national championship game.
Phil Pharr, who is the executive director for Gator Boosters, announced Condron's hefty donation to Florida Victorious, the team's NIL initiative, on Wednesday.
He praised Condron, who is the CEO and founder of The Conlan Company, for supporting the Gators and encouraged other Florida fans to follow his example.
“Gary is passionate about and continues to step up in a big way for the Gators,” Pharr said. "He continues to show unwavering support for the Gators and now, more than ever, we need our Gator fans to look at supporting Florida Victorious, so our coaches can continue to recruit and retain championship talent."
Florida Victorious CEO Erick Reasoner echoed Pharr's sentiment, saying that they look forward to providing Todd Golden with a National Championship budget to help the Gators with their title defense in the 2025-26 NCAA season.
Todd Golden and the Florida Gators' road to the 2025 NCAA Championship
The Florida Gators entered the 2025 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the West regional bracket after finishing the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 30-4 overall record.
Florida recorded a 95-69 win in the first round. Walter Clayton Jr. starred in that contest, scoring 23 points.
Clayton remained red-hot in Florida's 77-75 win over the eighth-seeded UConn Huskies in the second round, dropping 23 points on 6-for-14 shooting. He added three rebounds and one assist for the Gators, who ended the Huskies' bid to win three consecutive NCAA titles.
Florida had an easier time against fourth-seeded Maryland, securing an 87-71 win in the Sweet 16. Five players scored in double figures for the Gators, including Will Richard, who dropped a team-high 15 points.
Florida followed that up with a thrilling 84-79 win over third-seeded Texas Tech in the Elite Eight. Clayton stepped up for Todd Golden, dropping a game-high 30 points for the Gators, who erased a nine-point deficit with less than three minutes remaining.
The Gators battled back from an eight-point halftime deficit to record a 79-73 win over the Auburn Tigers. Clayton once again led Florida in scoring with 34 points.
The comeback kids struck again in the national championship game against Houston. The Gators erased a 12-point deficit in the second half to record a thrilling 65-63 win over the Cougars. Florida held Houston scoreless in the final 2:05 to claim its third NCAA title.
