Spartans head coach Tom Izzo enjoyed a cozy weekend with his family, watching the Frozen Four matchup between Michigan State and Western Michigan University.

Izzo's daughter, Raquel Izzo, took to Instagram to share a picture of the television screen at their home with the chilly game on. She captioned her story:

"My parents are the cutest 💚🤍🥳"

Michigan State University's hockey team secured a comeback victory in the first round of the Frozen Four against Western Michigan University. Jeremy Davidson emerged as the hero, scoring the winner in overtime, taking the Spartans to a 5-4 win after they trailed 4-2 in the third period.

While the hockey team celebrates its progress, the basketball program faces a challenging offseason. Tom Izzo's squad suffered a disappointing Round of 32 loss. Despite starting as national title contenders, the Spartans fell short due to a lack of consistency and a strong center.

With key players like Malik Hall and Tyson Walker bidding farewell to the program, uncertainties loom over the team's future composition.

As East Lansing reflects on the end of the basketball season, fans are anxious about the team's trajectory under Izzo's leadership. The coach's pledge to revive the program's glory in March underscores the high expectations and pressure surrounding Michigan State basketball.

When Tom Izzo rang up Nick Saban to help in Michigan State's rebound practicing

The veteran basketball coach shared a unique insight into his coaching methods. He revealed his collaboration with legendary football coach Nick Saban to enhance rebounding practices.

Always a creative head, Izzo is known for his innovative approach. He introduced the "war drill," incorporating football gear to simulate physicality and foster competitiveness among players. After a loss to Ohio State, Izzo recalled seeking Saban's assistance, requesting football gear for practice.

This unconventional method aimed to instill resilience and discipline in the team, to make the athletes understand the importance of rebounding in basketball. Players took the challenge seriously.

They donned football pads during the "war drill," which quickly became a staple of Spartans' practices. Despite its effectiveness, Izzo acknowledged the limitations of such intense drills in today's environment, citing concerns over player safety and potential liability issues.

However, as the coaching landscape evolved, Izzo did away with the impracticality of continuing such practices due to modern regulations and safety standards.

