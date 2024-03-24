“He gonna die then” - College hoops world takes subtle dig at $13M worth Tom Izzo’s bold statement after terrible loss against UNC

Michigan State (20-15) coach Tom Izzo made quite a bold statement after his team's 85-69 loss against No. 1 seeded North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. He hinted that he doesn't plan to quit his post.

Izzo, who has a net worth of $13 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, said:

"I'm getting back to a deeper run in this tournament, or I'm going to die trying."

Fans on social media were quick to react to Izzo's comments, with many taking subtle digs at the Michigan State coach.

"He gon die then" one wrote on Instagram.

"This is something you would typically post before they get spanked by a one seed." added another.

"Guess not" a third commented.

"Most overrated coach of all time" a fourth wrote.

Here are some more reactions:

A look at Tom Izzo's coaching record at Michigan State

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo

Tom Izzo took over the reins at Michigan State in 1995. Since then, he has racked up a 707-295 record with the Spartans.

Izzo led Michigan State to the NCAA title in 2000 and six Big Ten Tournament titles. He has also taken them to the Final Four 16 times.

Izzo had shut down any rumors of his retirement earlier this season. His most recent comments suggest that he will continue at the helm next season.

However, the Spartans have been going through a bit of a decline in recent years. They have not reached the Final Four since 2019, which was also the last time they won the Big Ten Tournament title. The Spartans last won the Big Ten regular season in 2020.

Last year, Michigan State reached the Sweet 16 but crashed out of the tournament following a 98-93 overtime loss to Kansas State.

Izzo has set high standards at Michigan State, but it's safe to say that the Spartans have failed to live up to those expectations in recent years.

