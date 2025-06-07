“Too early to leave”: Arizona fans react as NBA-bound Carter Bryant's best moments as a Wildcats player are recapped

The Arizona men’s basketball social media account on Friday shared a highlight reel celebrating freshman Carter Bryant’s journey as he officially kept his name in the NBA draft. Fans reacted to the Instagram video, which included childhood clips of Bryant winning trophies and medals, with recent footage from the NBA combine sinking shots.

During Bryant’s lone season at Arizona, he averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds on 46.0% shooting.

“Wildcat for life 🐻⬇️,” the caption read.

After the news, fans expressed their disappointment but showed their gratitude and praise for Bryant.

“Great player, too early to leave, love the men who stay and play,” one fan commented.

“It was so much fun having you and watching you here in Arizona. So proud of you little cousin !!!!! GO BE GREAT CB!” another fan said.

"God bless the dream chasers," a fan posted.

The recurring theme occurred from fans in the comments section as they wished Bryant should have stayed longer in a Wildcats jersey. They expressed their excitement for his journey ahead.

“Met him and I stg, he's such a good kid!!!! Raised well. Go be great CB!!” a fan replied.

“Great kid! Rooting for him!” another fan commented.

“Go be great kid! You're living your dream and it was great to have you in a UofA uni!” a fan wrote.

Arizona fans react as NBA-bound Carter Bryant's best moments as a Wildcats player are recapped - Image source: Instagram/carterdbryant

Carter Bryant pens emotional farewell to Arizona community

Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant officially announced his departure from the University of Arizona on Monday, declaring for the 2025 NBA draft. In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, Bryant reflected on his journey and the deep connection he forged with the Arizona community.

"To Tucson, from being an eight-year-old boy who always felt the magic of McKale as a fan, to playing in the most important games of my life thus far with Arizona on my chest, this journey has been all I could have ever imagined,” Bryant wrote in part.

Bryant’s farewell was filled with gratitude, especially for his teammates and the Arizona staff who supported him through every step of his collegiate career. He recalled the emotional roller coaster of team experiences, from moments of vulnerability to laughter and late-night grind sessions in the gym.

Bryant extended appreciation for the efforts of the managers and coaching staff and recognized the unwavering support from his loved ones.

