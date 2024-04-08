“Too late now my friend” - College hoops fans react to WNBA star Sue Bird’s appreciative words for $3.3M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark amid controversy

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes lost 87-75 to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament final. This was Clark's final outing with Iowa as she has declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Former WNBA player Sue Bird took to her X to congratulate the Iowa guard on her accomplishments. She wrote:

"What a season @IowaWBB and what a career @CaitlinClark22 . We undoubtedly watched one of the all time best college careers….ring or not. Thank you for helping elevate our sport with your play, your poise, and of course your logo 3’s! I can’t wait to watch you at the next level!"

However, fans did not welcome her words. This was because, as Iowa took on UConn in the Final Four on Friday, Bird and Diana Taurasi hosted 'The Bird & Taurasi Show', where they seemed to put Caitlin Clark down in favor of Paige Bueckers.

Some of the comments under her tweet were:

One fan pointed out:

"Could have handled it better…."

Another joked:

"Backpedal like a pro bowl cornerback"

One fan wrote:

"Um. Why couldn’t you say this on air next to your shady friend, Diana? Sit this one out."

This fan chalked this all down to PR control:

"Haha…let’s talk about damage control, shall we!"

One fan simply asked:

"Then why did you try and bring her down a few days ago?"

A Hawkeyes fan tweeted:

"This rings hollow in light of your (and the rest of the UConn Fan Club) remarks a couple days ago."

Another fan wrote:

"You wasn’t talking talking like this on your podcast! Stay over there hating grandma!"

This fan said:

"LOL Sue Bird had a chance to put Diana Taurasi in her place. And she chickened out."

Diana Taurasi warns Caitlin Clark for WNBA journey

While speaking on ESPN's "Sportscenter" to Scott Van Pelt, Diana Taurasi had a warning for Caitlin Clark, who is set to join the WNBA this May.

"Reality is coming... You know, there is levels to this thing. And that's just life, we've all been through it," Taurasi said (via Fox News). "You see it on the NBA side, and you're going to see it on this side. You look superhuman playing against some 18-year-olds, but you're going to come with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time."

"Not saying it's not gonna translate. Because when you are great at what you do, it's just gonna get better. But there is gonna be a transition period where you're gonna need to give yourself some grace as a rookie. It might take a little bit longer for some people."

The Iowa guard is projected as a No. 1 pick and is likely to join Aliyah Boston in the Indiana Fever. Caitlin Clark has raised expectations on how she will impact and change the WNBA for the better with her skills.

The 2024 WNBA Draft is set to take place on April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and will be broadcast on ESPN.

