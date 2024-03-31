Top 10 Alabama memes cracking up the internet after the Crimson Tide's Elite 8 win over Clemson

Alabama Crimson Tide made waves as it advanced to its first Final Four in school history with an 89-82 win over Clemson Tigers on Saturday. The win did not come easy as the Tigers provided stiff competition, but ultimately succumbed on account of their shooting woes.

Mark Sears, the only Alabama native on the team, led the Crimson Tide with 23 points:

“Man, just feeling a lot of emotion. Being from the state of Alabama and to do it with this group of guys, it’s amazing," Sears said. (via ESPN)

"I live for those moments. This is what March Madness is about. When you’re a kid, you want to be in these moments. My dream definitely came true today.”

Needless to say, Alabama fans were over the moon and reacted via X, using some clever memes.

Top 10 Alabama memes cracking up the internet after the Clemson upset

#10. Enjoy the moment

The Crimson Tide will face UConn in the Final Four. The Huskies are on a rampage in their attempt to defend their championship and will pose a huge challenge. However, Alabama fans do not seem to be looking that far ahead.

#9. An emotional moment

This has been a long time coming for fans as the Crimson Tide had only made it as far as the Elite Eight in its 112-year history before this.

#8. Up until the very last minute

Clemson did not make it easy for Alabama as the team tried to close the gap till the last second. For Alabama fans, the pressure was a lot to take!

#7 One step forward, two steps back

Every time the Tigers made a bucket, Bama replied by scoring a three. After a bit of trouble in the first half, Sears made 7-of-14 shots from beyond the arc as freshman Jarin Stevenson made a career-high 5-of-8. Alabama's 3-point shooting practice paid off at the biggest stage.

#6 When you play an elite game

It is time for every Alabama fan to gloat! Even Clemson coach Brad Brownell did not hold back in praising the Crimson Tide:

“There's not very many teams that play that way. What a basketball game. The shot-making was elite. Their second-half performance was outstanding and for whatever reason we had a hard time guarding them.” (via ESPN)

#5. History in the making

Considering their last Elite Eight appearance was in 2004, this achievement has their fans buzzing! It is certainly a "where were you when" moment.

#4. Shooting woes

Free throw shooting errors proved costly for the Tigers, as they only made 8-of-16 attempts.

#3 A new hero in town

Freshman Jarin Stevenson scored 19 points and received praise from both Sears and coach Oats. A welcome befitting a king awaits!

“We don’t win this game without him. Jarin hit 3 after 3 after 3 and kept us in this ballgame. He was huge,” Sears said.

“Jarin grew up tonight,” Oats added.

#2 Paving the way

The road to victory was not easy for coach Nate Oats, but he made the best of what he had.

#1 Not the only victorious Bama team

Besides basketball, the football team of the Crimson Tide also advanced into the playoffs, a double joy for the school!

