Top 10 Caleb Love memes after UNC transfer’s below-average showing vs Clemson in Sweet 16 loss 

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love could not rise to the occasion during his team's Sweet 16 showdown against the Clemson Tigers. The 22-year-old spent the first three seasons of collegiate career with the North Carolina Tar Heels before transferring ahead of this season. Love has been a key asset on the court for the Wildcats this campaign in terms of scoring.

Unfortunately, Caleb Love could not live up to the expectations as the Arizona guard struggled to put up a meaningful performance and score points for his team. This led to fans coming forward to troll him on social media.

Here are some of the top trending memes on Love following Arizona's Sweet 16 loss to Clemson:

No. 2 Arizona saw their NCAA tournament run end with an upset defeat at the hands of No. 6 Clemson on Thursday. Caleb Love could not replicate his second-round performance against the Tigers in the Sweet 16 as he struggled heavily to score points during the game.

The 22-year-old finished the night with just 13 points, two rebounds and two assists. Love went 5-of-18 from the floor and made 0-of-9 3-pointers. The Wildcats recorded their second Sweet 16 defeat in the past three years. The final score of the night read 77-72 in favor of the Clemson Tigers.

Clemson advances to Elite 8 for first time in 4 decades

No. 6 Clemson Tigers finally managed to break their curse and advance to their first Elite 8 game in the NCAA tournament since 1980. It also marks the program's second official qualification for the Elite 8.

Chase Hunter was the top scorer for the Tigers during their clash with the Arizona Wildcats. He scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and five assists to secure the victory for his team. Now Clemson is scheduled to face the winner between Alabama and North Carolina.

