10 tallest men's college basketball players in March Madness 2024 ft. Zach Edey

March Madness serves as a platform each year to highlight the nation's best college basketball players.

This year, the frontrunner for the Naismith Player of the Year Award also happens to be one of the tallest players in this year's tournament. The height of players may not always translate to guaranteed success on the hardwood, but it can certainly offer an advantage.

No player on this list is taller than the record holder for tallest player in college basketball history, Paul Sturgess, who was a seven-foot- eight center from Florida Tech and Mountian State. But there are some big men who will prove to be a massive asset to their respective teams in the tournament this year.

In this list, we look at the 10 tallest college basketball players in March Madness this year.

10 tallest college basketball players in March Madness 2024

#1 Zach Edey, Purdue

Utah State v Purdue

Not only is Purdue center Zach Edey the tallest player in March Madness this year, standing seven-foot-four, but he's also one of the top players in the country.

Edey ranks first in the nation, averaging 24.5 points and third in rebounding, with 12.1 boards per game. Being this close to the basket certainly has its advantages. Edey shoots at a 62.3% clip from the field this season, ranking 16th in the country.

#2 Will Berg, Purdue

Purdue #44 Will Berg

From one Purdue big man to another, Will Berg measures seven-foot-two and is the second tallest player in the March Madness tournament this season.

Berg is a redshirt freshman who has only appeared in 14 games this season. Berg will likely be next in line to take over for Edey once their starting big man moves on.

Berg averages 2.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.1 assists this season. He scored a career-high eight points this season in December against Jacksonville.

#3 Donovan Clingan, UConn

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Northwestern v UConn

UConn Huskies center Donovan Clingan has played a key part in the Huskies road to becoming the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness this year. The seven-foot-two sophomore has been dominating under the basket this season.

Clingan is avearging 12.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists this season, while shooting a ninth best 64.8%. His 2.4 block average is currently tied for eighth in the nation.

#4 Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Samford v Kansas

Hunter Dickinson is the Kansas Jayhawks' seven-foot-two center who transferred to Kansas after three years at Michigan. Dickinson is averaging 17.9 points for the Jayhawks this season and ranks eighth in the country with 10.9 rebounds per game.

Dickinson helped lead the Jayhawks to a No. 4 seed in March Madness this season and recorded 19 points, 20 boards and four blocks in Kansas' first game of the tournament against Samford.

He ended the tournament with a 15 point, five rebound game in the Jayhawks' loss to Gonzaga in the second round.

#5 Zvonimir Ivisic, Kentucky

Alabama v Kentucky

Another seven-foot-two big man participating in March Madness this season is Zvonimir Ivisic of Kentucky. The Croatian rookie averaged 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 15 games for the Wildcats.

In Kentucky's shock opening-round loss to Oakland, he played 13 minutes and ended with three points, five rebounds, and two assists.

#6 Aaron Bradshaw, Kentucky

Arkansas v Kentucky

Freshman Aaron Bradshaw is the second seven-footer on the Kentucky Wildcats squad, measuring seven-foot-one. Bradshaw played 26 games this season for Kentucky, starting 10.

Aaron Bradshaw got just four minutes in Kentucky's first-round matchup with Oakland, ending with three points, three rebounds and one block.

#7 Jeriah Coleman, Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack bench | Nevada v Utah State

Jeriah Coleman is a seven-foot-one junior for the Nevada Wolf Pack. He played 16 games this season and tallied 12 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks this season.

Coleman didn't get any playing time in Nevada's March Madness first round 63-60 loss to Dayton.

#8 Vladislav Goldin, FAU

Northwestern v Florida Atlantic

The seven-foot-one center Vladislav Goldin of Florida Atlantic has quietly been among the nation's most productive scorers this year. Goldin was a crucial component of FAU's previous season's March Madness run to the Final Four.

In his third season at FAU this year, Goldin ranked third in the nation in field goal percentage shooting, at 67.3%. He also averaged 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

#9 Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Oregon v Creighton

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner has helped the Bluejays become a No. 3 seed in March Madness this year. At seven-foot-one, Kalkbrenner is a force on both sides of the ball.

In his fourth season with Creighton, Kalkbrenner averages 17.4 points and 7.6 rebounds, shooting a highly efficient 65.1%. With an astounding 3.1 blocks per game, Kalkbrenner ranks second in the nation in blocked shots.

#10 Micah Handlogten, Florida

Auburn v Florida

Florida center Micah Handlogten is another seven-foot-one big man on this list. He started in all but one of the Gators' 33 games this season. Handlogten was unable to suit up for Florida during March Madness due to a fractured lower left leg sustained in the SEC tournament championship against Auburn.

After transferring from Marshall, Handlogten averaged 5.3 points and 6.9 rebounds and shot 62.2% in his first season with the Gators.

