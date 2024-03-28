What channel is Men's Sweet 16 games today? When, where & how to watch 2024 March Madness matchups (Mar. 28)

The 2024 March Madness tournament continues as teams enter the Sweet 16 for a chance at taking one step closer to college basketball's ultimate prize. The Sweet 16 has had many historic moments over the years, and 2024 promises to be another year of can't-miss action.

The eight Sweet 16 games will be spread across two days, with four games on each day. Here's all the information regarding how fans can catch the action from this round and not miss a moment of NCAA tournament magic.

Also Read: Illinois vs Iowa State injury report, Mar. 28: Latest on Kayden Fish, Max Williams

What channel is the Sweet 16 March Madness on today?

TV Channel: CBS, TBS

Live Streams: March Madness Live app, Paramount+, FuboTV, YouTube TV, MAX, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV

All eight Sweet 16 games will be broadcast on both CBS and TBS, with both channels getting four games each over two days. Fans can follow and stream all the games on the March Madness Live app, which is available to download for free on most devices.

A Paramount+ subscription will offer fans live streaming for all March Madness games televised on CBS. A subscription with MAX will offer access to tournament games on TBS, TNT, or truTV. Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV subscriptions will give subscribers access to all channels broadcasting the games this year, as long as your area permits it.

CBS and TBS will televise the most games in this year's tournament, with 21 games each across the six rounds. truTV carried 13 games through the first two rounds but will not feature any more. TNT is carrying the third-most games in this tournament, with 12.

TBS and TNT will share televising duties for the Final Four next weekend, as well as the National Championship game on Apr. 8.

Fans can also catch up on any action they missed from the first two rounds of the tournament using the tournament app. There are condensed games, tournament highlights and classic tournament moments available at any time in the app.

Also Read: Clemson vs Arizona injury report, Mar. 28: Latest on Bas Leyte, Alex Hemenway and more

March Madness schedule today

Time (ET) Game TV Stream 7:09 p.m. (6) Clemson vs. (2) Arizona CBS March Madness Live app, Paramount+ 7:39 p.m. (5) San Diego State vs. (1) UConn TBS March Madness Live app, MAX 30 minutes after game 1 (4) Alabama vs. (1) North Carolina CBS March Madness Live app, Paramount+ 30 minutes after game 2 (3) Illinois vs. (2) Iowa State TBS March Madness Live app, MAX

March Madness schedule 2024

Friday, March 29

Time Game TV Stream 7:09 p.m. (11) NC State vs. (2) Marquette CBS March Madness Live app, Paramount+ 7:39 p.m. (5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue TBS March Madness Live app, MAX 30 minutes after Game 1 (4) Duke vs. (1) Houston CBS March Madness Live app, Paramount+ 30 minutes after Game 2 (3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee TBS March Madness Live app, MAX

Elite Eight

Saturday, Mar. 30: 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

Sunday, Mar. 31: 2:20 p.m. start (CBS)

Final Four

Saturday, Apr. 6: 6:09 p.m. start (TBS / TNT)

National Championship

Monday, Apr. 8: 9:20 p.m. (TBS / TNT)

Also Read: Alabama vs North Carolina injury report, Mar. 28: Latest on Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Davin Cosby Jr and more

Poll : Will you be watching all Sweet 16 matchups today? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion