Clemson vs Arizona injury report, Mar. 28

March Madness resumes on Thursday for the Sweet 16 as the Clemson Tigers take on the Arizona Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET.

Clemson, a six-seed, made it to the Sweet 16 by beating New Mexico 77-56 in the opening round and Baylor 72-64 in the second. Arizona, meanwhile, a No. 2 seed, routed Long Beach State in the opening round before beating Dayton in the second.

"Obviously really happy to be here," said Clemson coach Brad Brownell, via WYFF4.

"Proud of my team and the way that we played last week. I thought we had some terrific performances. Certainly, we'll need one of those this next game against Arizona."

Heading into the Sweet 16 matchup, Clemson is a +7.5-point underdog against Arizona. The winner of the matchup will play the winner of North Carolina vs. Alabama.

This is the fourth all-time meeting with the schools, with Arizona being 3-0 against Clemson, including a win in the 1989 NCAA Tournament. If the Tigers beat Arizona, it will be the highest-seeded team beaten by Clemson in the NCAA Tournament.

Clemson vs Arizona injury report

The Clemson Tigers have two players on the injury report, while Arizona has none. The game takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Bas Leyte, Clemson

Clemson Tigers forward Bas Leyte is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Leyte last played on Feb. 21 for three minutes and averaged one assist.

The senior forward was playing his first season with the Tigers after transferring from UNC Greensboro after four seasons. Before the season-ending injury, Leyte was averaging 0.8 PPG, 0.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 20 games, averaging 4.7 minutes per game.

Alex Hemenway, Clemson

Clemson Tigers guard Alex Hemenway is out for the season due to a leg injury. Hemenway hasn't played since Nov. 24 due to the ailment. and it's the second straight season he has missed most of the season. Last year, Hemenway was forced to undergo emergency surgery to remove his appendix.

This season, Hemenway played five games and averaged 5.2 PPG, 1.4 assists and 0.6 rebounds as he was averaging 16 minutes per game. Hemenway is in his fifth season with the Tigers but has been a bench player for most of his career.

