Top 10 Duke memes as No. 11 NC State sends Blue Devils packing

The Duke Blue Devils' March Madness run ended with a 76-64 loss to the NC State Wolfpack on Sunday. Despite an improvement over last season's early exit under Coach Jon Scheyer, the performance fell short of expectations for a program of Duke's caliber.

DJ Burns Jr. and DJ Horne put their heads together, scoring 29 and 20 points, respectively. For Duke, Jared McCain scored 32 points and took six rebounds while Kyle Filipowski had 11 points and nine rebounds. Captain Jeremy Roach made 13 points.

For a team as hated as the Blue Devils, the internet did not hesitate to troll it. Here are our top picks of fan reactions from X.

Top 10 Duke memes after loss to No. 11 NC State

#10. When the common enemy loses

NC State's Cinderella run has been a joy for many as their wins bring joy to other rival fans.

#9 Everybody's favorite big man

This March Madness run has thrust DJ Burns Jr. into the spotlight with even Nikola Jokić praising him.

#8. Adding to the Easter miracle

NC State had the entire country rooting for it and has delivered on its promises.

#7 An expert in losing the race

Duke's last championship game was in 2015 and the furthest it has advanced since then is the Final Four in 2022.

#6 When you fumble the bag

This was not the Blue Devils' first loss to NC State as it had previously exited the ACC Tournament after a quarterfinal loss. the Wolfpack won 74-69

#5 When it becomes all too much

Duke's run in the previous rounds of this March Madness was against double-digit seeded teams and cruising through to the final should have been an easy job.

#4 Full-time hooper, Part-time dancer

Jared McCain and the Duke players' locker room dances have been the highlight for fans this March Madness. With the possibility of McCain moving to the league, it all comes to an end here.

#3 When you forget how to shoot

Tyrese Proctor's performance disappointed big time as he was scoreless after going 0-of-9 shots, including 0-of-5 from the three-point line.

#2. Blue Devils' shooting struggles offset by free throws

The Blue Devils' shooting was poor as they went 19-of-59 including 5-of-20 from behind the arc. They were saved by free throws which they made 21-of-26

#1 A void left by a legend

Since coach Michael Krzyzewski retired in 2022, the Blue Devils have struggled to make it through to the end in March Madness.

