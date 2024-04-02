Top 10 funniest Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese memes that are cracking up the internet ahead of Iowa vs. LSU showdown

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese reunite on the court as Iowa Hawkeyes meet LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight, echoing last year's national title showdown. One of the All-Americans' collegiate careers will end after this game, while the other advances to the Final Four.

College basketball fans shared plenty of memes ahead of the showdown. @Reflog_18 used a meme of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Larry Bird from The Last Dance, captioning the post:

"Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark tonight"

@germanotes shared an image of the two stars after Reese placed a crown on LSU's bench:

"As she arrived for warmups, Angel Reese just placed this crown on the LSU bench while Caitlin Clark warms up in Albany"

@MyBookie shared a clip of Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, adding:

"Thinking about another Caitlin Clark/Angel Reese beef at the end of the game tonight"

@ClutchPoints shared footage of Reese trolling Clark in last year's national championship, asking:

"Caitlin Clark and Iowa take on Angel Reese and LSU tonight in a rematch of last year's national title game 🍿 Who ya got?"

@aye_yuo used a South Park clip to label the matchup as a race war:

"Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark in 30 minutes?"

@jontweetssports shared a clip of bowler Pete Weber, adding:

"Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese to all of America tonight"

@DonnyFails_ shared footage of wrestlers The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin:

"Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese in the Elite 8."

@SidelineFilmz posted a clip of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, adding:

"Iowa and Caitlin Clark vs LSU and Angel Reese on Monday night in primetime"

@FanDuel posted footage of wrestlers The Rock and John Cena, adding:

"Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese rematch in the Elite 8 😭"

@mahaaaay posted:

"angel reese and caitlin clark tonight"

Angel Reese praises Caitlin Clark ahead of Elite Eight matchup

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark gained attention after their national championship game last season, where Reese taunted Clark. Recently, Reese clarified that their rivalry is strictly competitive, emphasizing it's not personal.

"Obviously, people don't understand. They think it's personal, but when I get between the lines - friends or anything, if my teammate right here went to play for another team - I'm going to be competitive, I'm going to talk trash to her just because I'm super competitive and that's what we do, but off the court, we're going to kick it and have fun... I love Caitlin and I love her game and I admire everything she's done." said Angel Reese.

