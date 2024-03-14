Top 10 Kansas memes cracking up the internet after Cincinnati hands frustrating loss to No. 16 Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks' bad times continued after they lost 72-52 to Cincinnati Bearcats on Wednesday in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament. This disappointing exit also resulted in the Jayhawks losing their projected No. 1 seed in the Big Dance.

Kansas went into the game short-handed as its scoring and rebounding leaders, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Hunter Dickinson, were both sidelined with injuries. While the shooting guard is dealing with bone bruises on his knee, the center is nursing a dislocated shoulder.

This is the Jayhawks' third 20 or more point difference loss and fans are furious at the team, especially coach Bill Self for this disappointing season (10-8, 22-10 overall). And what better way to vent it all than through memes? Here is our round-up of the top 10 memes of fans taking it out on the coach on social media platforrm X.

Top 10 Kansas memes following the Jayhawks's 20-point upset

#10, When your pieces are just not in place.

The biggest frustration for the fans has been how weak the Jayhawks' roster is this season. Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar have carried the team throughout this season and with them out, the rest of the players just could not get the job done. Bill Self's recruiting strategy has been pointed out as the issue here.

#9, Always onwards and upwards

This has not exactly been a wonderful season for the Jayhawks. They have lost thrice this season on a 20 or more difference. On the conference level, they are at a close 10-8. This also marks the first time in the tournament history that Kansas exits without even qualifying for the quarterfinals.

#8 When you just can't make that shot

The Jayhawks' three-point game was specifically horrible in this matchup as they had 3-20. And their first three-pointer came four minutes into the second half, thanks to Jamari McDowell. Later Nicholas Timberlake and Patrick Cassidy bucketed the other two.

#7 This was not what anyone expected

Nicholas Timberlake and Hunter Dickinson, both transferred to Kansas this season. While the center has maintained his great performance, Timberlake has failed to keep up averaging just 4.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists and shooting at 37.9%. This is down from his performance with the Towson Tigers where he last averaged 17.7 points.

#6 A rollercoaster ride of a season

In the first 15 games, the Jayhawks just lost two and even had a nine-game winning streak. In its last 15 games, however, Kansas could not maintain consistent performances, losing eight encounters.

#5 Oh, how the mighty have fallen

While the Jayhawks have always been consistent title contenders, having won the championship a total of 16 times, this year's performance does not come anywhere near to their storied history.

#4 Heartbreak after heartbreak in just twelve days

On March 1 Kansas lost to Baylor 82-74. Later on March 9, they lost 76-46 to No 1 Indiana. This has affected their seed for the March Madness as they now have to settle for No. 4 or 5.

#3 There is no place like home

Of their 11 away games this season, the Jayhawks have lost eight, showing just how weak they are away from the Allen Fieldhouse. With the March Madness all being away from home, it will be interesting to see how Kansas performs later this month.

#2 Maybe this year is just not it for Kansas

The Jayhawks's prospects for the Big Dance just don't look good unless Dickinson and McCullar return fit to play.

#1 When the underdogs topple the greats

After some bad seasons in the past few years, the No.1 Indiana has been on a rampage this season topping the rankings and going 28-3. They also handed Kansas its second 20+ point loss of the season along with Cincinnati.

