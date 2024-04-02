Top 10 memes cracking up the internet as Paige Bueckers' UConn defeats JuJu Watkins' USC to advance to Final Four 

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers put in the work during their Elite Eight showdown against Juju Watkins and the USC Trojans. The Huskies emerged victorious with an 80-73 final score.

Following last season's Sweet 16 elimination which saw their 14 consecutive Final Four streak end, Bueckers now leads her team a step closer to their first national championship since 2016.

Following the showdown between Paige Bueckers and USC freshman star Juju Watkins, fans took to social media to share hilarious memes on the Elite Eight clash.

Here are some of the top memes cracking up the internet following UConn's victory over USC.

Top 10 memes cracking up the internet following UConn's Elite Eight victory over USC

Some fans shared memes on Bueckers and her team scheduled to face Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Final Four following their victory:

While other fans created hilarious memes around USC star Juju Watkins:

Despite it being her debut campaign with USC, Juju Watkins gave college hoops fans a glimpse of what they can expect from her in the coming days. With her 29-point game against the UConn Huskies, she surpassed Tina Hutchinson to become the all-time top freshman scorer in NCAA D1 history.

Watkins' 2023 campaign came to an end with a total of 920 points, as she is now looking forward to the next season ahead:

"It's definitely an honor," Juju Watkins said on breaking Tina Hutchinson's record. "I mean, of course, like I said, not really the terms I would like to end on. On my season, I mean, I'm just blessed.

"This program has offered me a lot. I'm so grateful for it. It's just been a great season. The record is great. Just the moments that I've got to spend with this team have meant everything to me. I'm just excited for next year", Watkins said.

Paige Bueckers' stats during Elite Eight showdown against USC

Paige Bueckers put up an impressive performance against the Trojans. She finished the night as UConn's top scorer putting up 28 points along with 10 rebounds and six assists.

After being sidelined last season due to injuries, Bueckers will be looking forward to leading the Huskies to a national championship title to bring an end to her senior year.

