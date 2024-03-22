Top 10 Michigan State memes after First Round win vs Miss State in March Madness 

The Michigan State Spartans took on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of March Madness and won 69-51. Shooting and rebounding woes were aplenty as the Bulldogs tried to play a slower tempo and failed to catch up.

For the Spartans, who had been struggling with defense coming into the tournament, managed to hold off Mississippi to 6-of-27 shooting from behind the arc.

The internet reacted to the win in the most internet way, via memes. Here is a round-up of some of the best on X, formerly Twitter:

Top 10 Michigan State memes after win vs Bulldogs

#10. A Phoenix rising moment

Michigan State has the longest NCAA Tournament appearance streak (26) and its last championship win came in 2000. Besides the title game loss in 2009, the furthest the team has been to is the Final Four in 2019. Maybe this is the year everything will change for the Spartans.

Expand Tweet

#9. When the time comes, you show up

From a relatively slow regular season (20-14) and a quarterfinal exit in the Big Ten Tournament last week, it seems like Michigan State has finally found its groove.

Expand Tweet

#8. When you are the big dog

Michigan State hit the nail in all areas with its performance. Coach Tom Izzo praised his team in the post-game press meet:

“I thought this was one of the better first-game performances of a team that was, and deservedly so, seeded a little lower. We brought everything from the get-go. We moved the ball well. We shot the ball well. We rebounded the ball.” (via ESPN)

Expand Tweet

#7. When the gods are in your favor

Michigan State went into the game with a -1 chance of winning. For the No. 9 seed Spartans, this win is the boost they need as they prepare to take on the UNC Tar Heels next.

Expand Tweet

#6. A bad day for the gamblers

The Bulldogs failed to put up a good fight as the Spartans took the lead from the first whistle. At halftime, Mississippi State was trailing 31-24 and this gap only continued to grow. In the last four minutes, the Bulldogs added just two points, thanks to two free throws from Cameron Matthews.

Expand Tweet

#5. Lisan al Gaib

Few could have predicted this outcome for Michigan State. However, Jaden Atkins believes that coach Izzo and his experience is the reason for their win:

“Coach has been in this situation. He always talks about experience is the best thing to have, and he has a lot of that in this tournament. So we’ve got all the faith in him to put us in a position, and we just got to go out and do what we do.” (via ESPN)

Expand Tweet

#4. A team effort for the Spartans

Michigan State had three double-digit scorers: Tyson Walker (19 points), Jaden Atkins (15 points with seven rebounds) and Malik Hall (10 points). The Bulldogs had just one double-digit scorer with Josh Hubbard (15 points).

Expand Tweet

#3. When your words come back to bite you

Out of the six Division I basketball programs from the state, only the Bulldogs survived Selection Sunday, which famously includes the Ole Miss snub.

Expand Tweet

#2. A deserving team

In the run to Selection Sunday, there were many bid thieves including, NC State, New Mexico, Oregon and Temple. However, Michigan State, while not having the best year, did deliver a great game.

Expand Tweet

#1. When you manifest your future

Junior guard Jaden Akins has long dreamed of wearing the green. He is averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season, shooting 41.2%

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "My heart over my head": 7x Super Bowl champ Tom Brady strives to make perfect 2024 March Madness bracket