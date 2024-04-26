Top 5 basketball players who could return to Alabama for 2024-25 season ft. Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

The 2023-24 season was a historic run for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they made their way to the Final Four for the first time in program history. For a school primarily known for its football team, this feat was enormous.

However, the off-season also saw many players opting to enter the transfer portal. The names include Kris Parker, Rylan Griffen, Davin Cosby Jr., Sam Walters, Nick Pringle, and Mo Wague. Walter has already committed to his new team: Michigan.

On the other hand, the transfer has brought in new signees to the roster, like Chris Youngblood from South Florida, Houston Mallette from Pepperdine and Aden Holloway from Auburn.

Top 5 basketball players returning to Alabama for 2024-25 season

#1. Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

The senior played a crucial role in Alabama's regular and postseason runs, as the Tide went undefeated when he scored double figures. However, on some of the nights when he was sidelined with injuries, the team struggled to win.

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Latrell Wrightsell averaged 8.9 points, 3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game last season. He ranked among the top in three-point shooters in the conference with 44.7%, while going 44.6% from the field and a perfect 27-for-27 from the free-throw line.

Wrightsell announced his decision to return and use his extra COVID year on Tuesday.

#2. Jarin Stevenson

The forward had a slow start to the season, as he only showed his full potential towards the end of the postseason. After reclassifying to the class of 2023, the freshman averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists.

Jarin Stevenson's highlight performance came during the Elite Eight clash against the Clemson Tigers. Alabama was trailing with a 13-point deficit when Stevenson dunked five threes and scored 19 points in 15 minutes.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Alabama vs Connecticut

He also added three more in the second half while also making some crucial blocks. Alabama senior Mark Sears commended him for the performance and said:

“(Stevenson) grew up tonight. We don’t win this game without him."

#3. Mouhamed Dioubate

Despite playing for just an average of 7.7 minutes, the freshman made an impact with his quick plays and interesting defense. His offense needs more work, as he averaged 2.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Alabama vs Connecticut

With a coach like Nate Oats at the helm, it will be interesting to see how he plays Dioubate next season.

#4. Mark Sears

The senior guard has declared for the NBA draft but maintains his college eligibility. Hence, he can still return to Bama for one more season. Mark Sears had his best season yet, as he was a first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American player.

After his first two seasons with the Ohio Bobcats, the Alabama native returned home and worked on himself with the Tide. He averaged 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

Syndication: Arizona Republic

This was a huge jump from all his previous years' performances, including last year's 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

If Sears were to return for his COVID year, he would be one of the best-returning players in all of college basketball.

#5. Grant Nelson

In his lone season at Alabama, senior Grant Nelson averaged 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 48.8%.

While he had inconsistent performances during the regular season, Nelson showed up for the NCAA Tournament. The guard had a few impressive offensive moves and stepped up in defense, blocking shots on the rim when needed.

Syndication: Arizona Republic

All of this increased his draft stock and he is a predicted second-round pick. He has also maintained his college eligibility, and if he chooses to return, Grant Nelson would have another great run.

What do you think of Alabama's returning five? And what are your thoughts on the new signees? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Top 5 sleepers Alabama should target from the College Basketball Transfer Portal