Top 5 sleepers Alabama should target from the College Basketball Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a historic 2023-24 season, but in the end lost most of its starting five. Rylan Griffen, Nick Pringle Mohamed Wague, Kris Parker, Davin Cosby, and Sam Walters have all entered their names in the transfer portal.

Additionally, Mark Sears and Grant Nelson's roster spots are undecided since both have declared for the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining their college eligibility.

Coach Nate Oats has since signed Pepperdine transfer Houston Mallette and South Florida transfer Chris Youngblood to the team. Alabama is also awaiting the commitment from Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi.

The coaching staff at Tide will still be sifting through the portal for more guards and center to add, in case Omoruyi chooses another program. Here are some of our suggestions.

Top five sleepers Alabama should target from the College Basketball Transfer Portal

#1 Great Osobor

The former Utah State forward averaged 17.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his last season with the Aggies. Great Osobor is a traditional post player who excels at guarding the rim. He has attempted just 18 shots from the deep and made four of those.

Alabama could use someone like Osobor as they lack an experienced forward like him. The roster mostly consists of freshman forwards or guards.

#2 Ugonna Onyenso

The 7-foot Onyenso initially declared for the NBA draft before entering his name in the transfer portal on Wednesday. At Kentucky, Ugonna Onyenso was the most impressive shot blockers as he averaged 3.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

Alabama benefits immensely by pursuing Onyenso as he adds more depth to the roster. The center will take care of the defense as the guards try to add baskets. While Onyenso has declared for the draft, it is also possible that he takes the assessments from scouts and grow his game in another year at college.

#3 Brandon Garrison

In his freshman season at Oklahoma State, Garrison averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 22.7 minutes and was ranked 5th in the Big 12 in blocks with 1.47 per game.

Besides taking care of defense, Brandon Garrison was also a great on offense, making 57.2% from the field (91-of-159). This was also fourth-best all-time among OSU rookies. Garrison recorded 10 double-digit games and reached the 20-point mark thrice.

This all-rounder is perfect for Alabama coach Nate Oats' possible title run next reason. He has three more years of eligibility.

#4 TJ Power

The freshman forward came into college as a five-star prospect and was expected to achieve great things. However, Power did not receive enough minutes to fully showcase his skills and has since entered the portal.

From his 6.7 minutes of average game time, TJ Power exhibited great potential and skills from beyond the arc. He would be an incredible addition to the Alabama roster.

#5 Otega Oweh

The forward averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in his sophomore season at Oklahoma. With two years of his eligibility, Otega Oweh stands to gain a lot from his potential while also helping him grow. Oweh shot 49.3% from the field, 37.7% from three.

