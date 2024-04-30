Transfer season is here, and Illinois' Coleman announced on Saturday that he will not be continuing with the program next season. Moreover, Illinois' other key player, Dainja, will be entering the transfer portal, as he announced on Monday.

However, other key players will return to Illinois for the 2024 campaign. In this article, let's have a look at the top 5 basketball players returning to Illinois for the next season.

Top 5 basketball players returning to Illinois for 2024-25 season ft. Quincy Guerrier

#5, Nico Moretti

Nico Moretti joined Illinois in 2023, during the semester break. He was a red-shirt freshman in the 2023-24 season. He appeared in 18 games, where he averaged 1.5 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.

Before Illinois, he used to play at the NBA Global Academy and competed in the NBA Academy Games in 2022, where he averaged 10.3 points and 3.5 assists.

#4, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn played in 18 games for Illinois as a freshman last season. He averaged 2.4 points and 0.9 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per game in the 2023-24 season. He was a four-star prospect and was ranked 119 by On3. He has a field goal percentage of 34.2 percent and a free-throw percentage of 66.7%.

#3, Terrence Edward Shannon Jr.

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Terrence Edward Shanon Jr. went to high school at Lincoln Park. The 6 ft. 6 and 225 lb, Shanon Jr. was a four-star prospect when he committed to Illinois in November 2022.

He initially declared for the 2023 NBA draft after his first season but later withdrew, returning to Illinois for another season. The senior guard averaged 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game last season. He boasted a field-goal percentage of 47.5% and a free-throw percentage of 80.1%.

#2, Ty Rodgers

Ty Rodgers is another payer who is returning to Illinois for the 2024-25 season. He appeared in all 38 games for his program last season and averaged 6.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He concluded his season with a total of 87 offensive rebounds.

Ty Rodgers was a four-star prospect in the class of 2022 and he ranked No. 52 by ESPN. He led the USA to the 2022 FIBA Americas U18 Championship in Tijuana Mexico by averaging 5.2 points per game and with a shooting percentage of 72.2%.

#1, Quincy Guerrier

6 ft. 7 forward for Illinois, Quincy Guerrier, will be returning to the program for the 2024 campaign. In the last season, he averaged 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game for Illinois.

In 2018, he was a part of BioSteel All-Canadian Game, where he was named the MVP. While playing for Thetford in high school, he averaged 24.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He also played for Syracuse and Oregon before committing to Illinois in 2023.

