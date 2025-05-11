Top college commits at the Chris Brickley Invitational feat. Arkansas’ Meleek Thomas

The Chris Brickley Invitational took place in Chicago on May 10. This prestigious event took place for the third time on Saturday, with many of the best young players in the nation attending. 20 players were invited to the event, including several players who are already committed to teams in the 2025 recruiting class, like Arkansas' Meleek Thomas.
The college commits who attended the event are as follows:
- Chris Cenac Jr. (Houston)
- Meleek Thomas (Arkansas)
- Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas)
- Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville)
- Trey McKenney (Michigan)
- Eric Reibe (UConn)
- Sadiq White Jr. (Syracuse)
- Kaden Magwood (Auburn)
- Jerry Easter II (USC)
- Jamier Jones (Providence)
However, the Chris Brickley Invitational was not only for players who have already been recruited and signed to colleges. There were also several elite recruits from the upcoming 2026, 2027, and 2028 classes. The younger invited players from high school included these players:
- Anthony Thompson
- Qayden Samuels
- Cameron Holmes
- Luca Foster
- Ryan Hampton
- Kameron Mercer
Shortly after the event on Saturday, the 'SportsCenter Next' Instagram account made a post on Instagram. In the post, they included a group photo of many of the players as well as a few videos of the players showing off their skills.
"Chris Brickley gathered some of the best HS hoopers to Chicago and they showed out."
The top-ranked recruit to attend the Chris Brickley Invitational was Chris Cenac Jr.
The Chris Brickley Invitational had many of the nation's top recruits in the 2025 class at the event. However, the highest-ranked player in that group was Houston commit Chris Cenac Jr. He is the No. 6-ranked player in his class, according to ESPN.
In total, there were three Top 10 recruits from the 2025 recruiting class at the event. Joining Chris Cenac Jr. were No. 7-ranked Darius Acuff Jr. and No. 8-ranked Mikel Brown Jr.
Cenac has been committed to Houston since November 26, 2024. However, according to ESPN, he has not officially signed. While he is unlikely to change his commitment, that option is still available to him.
Fortunately for Cenac, he is joining a good situation in Houston. The Cougars are coming off an appearance in the National Championship Game this past season. Although they lost to the Florida Gators, they are set up well to succeed while Cenac is a member of the team.
CBS Sports released its latest Top 25 rankings on Thursday and has the Cougars as the top team in the nation. So, it is unlikely Cenac would want to leave the team.
