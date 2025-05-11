Top college commits at the Chris Brickley Invitational feat. Arkansas’ Meleek Thomas

The Chris Brickley Invitational took place in Chicago on May 10. This prestigious event took place for the third time on Saturday, with many of the best young players in the nation attending. 20 players were invited to the event, including several players who are already committed to teams in the 2025 recruiting class, like Arkansas' Meleek Thomas.

Ad

The college commits who attended the event are as follows:

Chris Cenac Jr. (Houston)

Meleek Thomas (Arkansas)

Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas)

Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville)

Trey McKenney (Michigan)

Eric Reibe (UConn)

Sadiq White Jr. (Syracuse)

Kaden Magwood (Auburn)

Jerry Easter II (USC)

Jamier Jones (Providence)

However, the Chris Brickley Invitational was not only for players who have already been recruited and signed to colleges. There were also several elite recruits from the upcoming 2026, 2027, and 2028 classes. The younger invited players from high school included these players:

Ad

Trending

Anthony Thompson

Qayden Samuels

Cameron Holmes

Luca Foster

Ryan Hampton

Kameron Mercer

Shortly after the event on Saturday, the 'SportsCenter Next' Instagram account made a post on Instagram. In the post, they included a group photo of many of the players as well as a few videos of the players showing off their skills.

"Chris Brickley gathered some of the best HS hoopers to Chicago and they showed out."

Ad

The top-ranked recruit to attend the Chris Brickley Invitational was Chris Cenac Jr.

The Chris Brickley Invitational had many of the nation's top recruits in the 2025 class at the event. However, the highest-ranked player in that group was Houston commit Chris Cenac Jr. He is the No. 6-ranked player in his class, according to ESPN.

In total, there were three Top 10 recruits from the 2025 recruiting class at the event. Joining Chris Cenac Jr. were No. 7-ranked Darius Acuff Jr. and No. 8-ranked Mikel Brown Jr.

Ad

Cenac has been committed to Houston since November 26, 2024. However, according to ESPN, he has not officially signed. While he is unlikely to change his commitment, that option is still available to him.

Fortunately for Cenac, he is joining a good situation in Houston. The Cougars are coming off an appearance in the National Championship Game this past season. Although they lost to the Florida Gators, they are set up well to succeed while Cenac is a member of the team.

CBS Sports released its latest Top 25 rankings on Thursday and has the Cougars as the top team in the nation. So, it is unlikely Cenac would want to leave the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here