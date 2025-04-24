Transfer portal news: Ex-Kentucky player commits to moving from Ohio State to Penny Hardaway's Memphis

Penny Hardaway secured another commitment for the Memphis Tigers, adding Ohio State forward Aaron Bradshaw through the transfer portal. Bradshaw, who is a former McDonald's All-American, made the announcement on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Bradshaw shared several photos of himself wearing a Memphis uniform. One of the images had Bradshaw standing in front of FedExForum, the home of the Memphis Tigers, with the word "COMMITTED," placed beside him. He issued a message to Memphis with his caption.

"10 toes down. Committed to the grind. Let's get it, Memphis!" Bradshaw wrote.

Memphis will be Bradshaw's third team in the NCAA. He started his college basketball career at Kentucky, averaging 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks through 26 games in his freshman year with the Wildcats.

Ad

Bradshaw decided to transfer to Ohio State ahead of the 2024-25 season after coach John Calipari left Kentucky. He averaged 6.0 points and 2.7 boards through 22 games in his sophomore year with the Buckeyes. The 7-foot-1 center also displayed his defensive capabilities, amassing 16 steals and 14 blocks in his second season in the NCAA.

Bradshaw shot 49.0% from the floor, including 27.3% from beyond the arc in his lone season with Ohio State. He knocked down 74.2% of his attempts from the charity stripe for the Buckeyes.

Ad

Penny Hardaway adds new recruits to Memphis' lineup via the transfer portal

Penny Hardaway wasted no time bolstering Memphis' lineup after the Tigers lost to the Colorado State Rams in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Apart from Aaron Bradshaw, Hardaway has also secured commitments from Quante Berry, Zachary Davis, Sincere Parker, Felipe Patino, Julius Thedford and Daniel Vieira-Tuck through the transfer portal.

Ad

Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway calls a play during the game against the North Texas Mean Green on February 15, 2024. Photo: Getty

Quante Berry played two seasons at Temple before transferring to Memphis to play under Penny Hardaway. He averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals through 28 games in his sophomore year with the Owls.

Ad

Zachary Davis played three seasons at South Carolina before moving to Memphis. He averaged 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 32 games in his junior year with the Gamecocks.

Sincere Parker averaged 12.2 points and 2.5 rebounds through 34 games for McNeese in the 2024-25 season. Felipe Patino played 28 games for Eastern Florida State College, averaging 9.6 points and 4.3 boards.

Julius Thedford played just one season at Western Kentucky before transferring to Memphis. He averaged 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds through 18 games in his freshman year with the Hilltoppers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here