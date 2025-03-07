"Tre Holloman out here pronouncing his P's like Draco Malfoy": Hoops fans react after Michigan State's star spews expletives at Iowa's Brock Harding

No. 8-ranked Michigan State took on Big Ten foe Iowa on Thursday. In the 91-84 win for the Spartans, junior guard Tre Holloman had some choice words for Iowa guard Brock Harding.

Holloman got in Harding's face and spewed expletives. Reddit user r/CollegeBasketball posted the interaction.

NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Iowa

College hoops fans shared their reactions under the Reddit post. Some compared the way Holloman spoke in the video clip to Harry Potter character Draco Malfoy.

"Tre out here pronouncing his P's like Draco Malfoy."

A Reddit user compares Tre Holloman to Draco Malfoy

"Dude out here talking like Draco Malfoy."

Another reply draws the comparison between Holloman and Malfoy

Others said they were surprised that Holloman didn't receive a technical foul for the interaction.

"I'm shocked Holloman didn't get a T on that, pretty sure this exchange even happened after Carr pulled Holloman away from chirping too much."

"It's a little crazy this wasn't a tech."

Reddit users discuss Holloman's behavior on the court

Spartans fans hyped up Holloman or highlighted Michigan State's dominant performance.

"Love him."

"Tre is an absolute dog."

Fans hype up Tre Holloman

"Michigan State went on a 31-6 run after this."

A Reddit user points to Michigan State's dominant performance

Tre Holloman's performance for Michigan State vs. Iowa

Holloman is in his junior season at Michigan State and has seen his playing time significantly increase this season. He has made 16 starts, as compared to two as a sophomore, and averages 23 minutes on the court, up from 19.7 last season.

The guard is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists and has contributed above his average point value three times in his past five games.

NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Iowa

Holloman played 28 minutes in Thursday's win over Iowa. He contributed 11 points, up from his 8.7 average this season. The junior added four assists and a steal to aid his team in the Big Ten matchup.

The guard shot above his average from both the field and the three-point line against the Hawkeyes. His 44.4% field goal percentage was up from his 37.6% average and he shot 42.9% from beyond the arch as compared to 31.9% on the season.

NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Iowa

Holloman was a significant contributor to his Michigan State team in the win over Iowa, but his behavior on the court was questionable.

