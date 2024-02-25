Tre Mitchell injury update: Latest on Kentucky forward ahead of Alabama matchup

Kentucky Wildcats' senior forward, Tre Mitchell, has been battling injuries ahead of their upcoming matchup against Alabama. Unfortunately, Mitchell suffered a back injury, which caused him to miss four and half of the last five games, and then he returned against Ole Miss only to sprain his trapezius muscle in his upper back.

Minutes into the second half, he suffered a shoulder injury, which caused him to miss both the Auburn and LSU games. His step-father shared the latest injury update, but it's unclear whether Mitchell is 100 percent ready for the game with Alabama.

Tre Mitchell's injury situation?

Expand Tweet

According to Tristan Pharis, Mitchell participated in practice this week, but he won't be playing today. He was present on the court while the team was warming up, but he was not wearing the team uniform.

Mitchell's step-father, Tony Bergeron, appeared on WPBK-FM on Thursday and shared that Tre had been battling back pain for some time. Both Tony and Tre's mother advised him to take a break from playing, but he did not listen.

Eventually, Tony had to step in and explain that Tre's actions were not helping the team. Tony believes that Tre returned to playing too soon against Ole Miss, got hit and ended up spraining his shoulder, which is now causing him unbearable pain.

Waiting for the shoulder to heal is giving Mitchell the necessary rest before he is 100% again.

“The good thing is having to wait for the shoulder to heal is giving him necessary rest for his back,” Bergeron said. “He needs to just wait until his back is 100 percent.”

Tre Mitchell during the 2023-24 basketball season

Tre Mitchell #4 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball

Power forward/center Tre Mitchell during the 2023-24 season - in the senior season, his stats were 12.0 PTS (150+), 7.5 REB (122nd), 3.1 AST (150+) and 49.7 FG%.

Mitchell announced in June that he was transferring to Kentucky for his final year of NCAA eligibility.

Also Read: Alabama vs Kentucky basketball injury report, February 24: Latest on Latrell Wrightsell Jr, Tre Mitchell and more