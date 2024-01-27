Trevon Brazile injury update: Arkansas HC Eric Musselman provides latest on Razorbacks forward

Coach Eric Musselman's Arkansas Razorbacks are having a tough season. Knee troubles are now plaguing forward Trevon Brazile, adding to the team's issues.

The Razorbacks lost 77-51 to Ole Miss on Wednesday, their ninth loss overall and their fifth in the Southeastern Conference. They missed lead scorer Tramon Mark, who is out with migraine, against the Rebels, and losing Brazile has compounded the team's woes.

Arkansas now faces No. 6 Kentucky in a Southeastern Conference showdown on Saturday.

Trevon Brazile's injury update

Trevon Brazile did make an appearance against Ole Miss on Wednesday, but knee pain affected his play. Instead of his normal nearly 30 minutes, the forward was in for just 12 as a substitute.

Musselman confirmed Mark and Brazile's injury issues on Friday and said both players will be game-time decisions against Kentucky.

"With TB, he would like to play for sure, but he's got some soreness, and there are a couple of different thought processes," Musselman said. "Does he rest, does he see how it feels before tip? So I would say, you know, as of this moment."

Brazile, who had missed the first eight games of the 2021-22 season due to a medical condition, entered the NCAA transfer portal after the dismissal of coach Cuonzo Martin at Missouri.

Now, with the Razorbacks, his sophomore season has been marred by a torn ACL, further compounding the team's injury woes.

Despite the challenges posed by injuries, coach Eric Musselman refused to make excuses. He emphasized the depth of the Razorbacks' roster and the opportunities injuries create for other players to step up.

"Every team goes through injuries. Every team goes through players in and out of the lineup," Musselman said.

Eric Musselman's approach aligns with the Razorbacks' current standing at just one game over .500.

Musselman believes in utilizing the team's depth to salvage the season, focusing on player development and finding effective lineup combinations.

Coach Musselman, undeterred by these hurdles, maintains focus on the game. He acknowledged a need for better performance but also underlined the upcoming changes in the conference games.

"I mean, when you look at our stats individually and as a team, they've got to improve. In a lot of areas on both sides of the basketball."

What happened to Trevon Brazile?

Trevon Brazile began his college basketball journey with the Missouri Tigers in the 2021-22 season. After a promising start, Brazile faced a setback when he missed the first eight games due to a medical condition.

However, he turned and started the final 22 games for the Tigers. Entering the 2022-23 season with the Razorbacks, Brazile encountered a significant hurdle when he suffered a torn ACL after appearing in the first nine games.

Despite the setback, he averages 11.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Considering the potential for a second-round NBA draft selection, Brazile opted to return for the 2023-24 season.

However, the current season has been marred by challenges for both Brazile and the Razorbacks. Knee soreness has affected him since a live practice, forcing him to miss the second half against Ole Miss.

The impact of Brazile's absence was evident as the Razorbacks struggled against the Rebels, particularly in defensive rebounds and paint protection.