Top Missouri Tigers players to watch out for in the 2023 Draft: A look at Kobe Brown and D'Moi Hodge

Kobe Brown and D'Moi Hodge are some of the oldest prospects at this year's draft, but they won't care one bit as long as they get drafted.

The Missouri Tigers are sending two players to the NBA ,and although they might both end up being second-round picks, they will feel fulfilled if picked.

Many prospects get tagged as potential steals by fans, but Brown might genuinely be one. His athleticism and scoring knack from all three levels sets him up as a player who's ready to contribute immediately. It doesn't hurt that he shot 45.0% from deep last season.

D'Moi Hodge had one of the season's most iconic moments in the Southeastern Conference tournament game against Alabama when he hit a simply unbelievable 3-pointer while smothered in the corner. NBA teams sat up and took notice afterwards.

Missouri's big hope: Kobe or Hodge?

Kobe Brown is a bit older than most prospects in this year's draft at 23 years old, but the 6-foot-8 forward has some attractive qualities that will appeal to NBA teams.

He shot 45.0% from 3-point range, which could explain why, despite his age, he's an intriguing prospect for some general managers. For a player of his size, Brown's dribbling and ball-handling are tight and he has also shown signs of being a competent facilitator who can find teammates with creative balls.

Brown is predicted to be a mid second-round pick with the Sacramento Kings credited with an interest in his services with their 38th pick.

Another potential destination is the San Antonio Spurs with their 45th pick that they acquired from the Toronto Raptors.

Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge is a constant transition threat and off the ball shooter who excels when opposing defenses are broken. He sunk 42.2% (35 of 83) 3-pointers and was a constant shooting threat for the Tigers last season.

Hodge has been credited with having quick hands allowing him an average of 3.0 steals a game and a gift for disrupting offenses.

The only concern that teams will have is that he can occasionally lose concentration in defense and that he can be inconsistent in his shooting. He often has a game where he goes cold for long periods and can be a passive observer to proceedings.

He has had five years in college and is 24.51 years, old which could account for his lowly projection. Predictions have him being picked late in the second round or going undrafted.

Although if he does go undrafted, he could make for a more than useful pickup for a team like the Philadelphia 76ers that is without any picks. The 76ers used their first-round pick on the James Harden trade and lost two second round picks due to player tampering.

