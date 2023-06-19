Spurs NBA draft picks 2023: When do Spurs pick? Order and more explored

The San Antonio Spurs are widely expected to select Victor Wembanyama on June 22, with the first pick in the 2023 NBA draft. The Spurs will not be back on the clock again for the rest of the night, as they do not hold any late first or second-round picks.

Still, walking away with a player many deem to be the best prospect since LeBron James is nothing to sniff at. In Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs will have a generational talent to usher in a new phase for the team. With Gregg Popovich staying on as head coach, the incoming rookie can rest assured that he will be receiving expert tutelage from one of the greatest coaches in basketball.

However, given the difference in playing style, and the increased physicality of the NBA, it may take a while before we truly see what Wembanyama is capable of. As such, both basketball fans and those within the San Antonio Spurs organization may need to adjust their expectations. After all, European players usually take a few months to acclimate themselves to their new surroundings and the differences in how the game is played.

Fortunately, the Spurs can focus all of their attention on Wembanyama, as with no other picks to be made in the upcoming draft, the rookie big man will be able to command the full focus of the Spurs' player development staff.

Interestingly, the draft drama will begin directly after the Spurs make their first pick, as the Charlotte Hornets will have the difficult decision of whether to take Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller second overall.

Victor Wembanyama will not play in Summer League

Usually, NBA fans can get an initial look at the new talent entering the NBA when they participate in Summer League. However, it would appear that Victor Wembanyama will remain a mystery for a little while longer.

According to a report by Spurs Talk's LJ Ellis, Wembanyama is not expected to participate in the summer tournament and will hold off on making his debut until the start of the 2023-24 season.

"As of right now, the Spurs expect Wembanyama to sit out the summer league games," Ellis wrote. "He may practice with the team but San Antonio wants him to rest after Metropolitans 92’s deep run in the postseason."

"Additionally, Wembanyama wants to play for the French national team this summer — so that makes it even more imperative for him to rest as much as possible during the month of July."

