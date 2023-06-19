Raptors NBA draft picks 2023: When do Toronto Raptors pick? Order and more explored

After failing to make the playoffs this year, the Toronto Raptors have some big decisions to make this summer. Do they keep their core and compete, or blow it up and start over.

So far this offseason, it seems like the Raptors could be gearing for a rebuild. They've already parted ways with longtime coach Nick Nurse, and Fred VanVleet has opted to become a free agent this summer.

If the Toronto Raptors are going younger, they find themselves in a great position in the NBA Draft. On Thursday night, they'll be on the clock with the 13th overall selection.

This season, the Raptors finished exactly at .500 with a record of 41-41. They almost secured a spot in the playoffs, but lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.

Who can the Toronto Raptors select in the NBA Draft?

With a pick in the lottery, the Toronto Raptors have a chance to walk away with a promising young prospect come draft night.

Leading up to Thursday night, there have been countless rumors of teams at the top looking to shop their picks. Since there could be movement before the Raptors are on the clock, there is no telling who will be on the board when it's their time to pick.

Diving into recent mock drafts, Kobe Bufkin is someone that the Raptors might consider picking. He is a 6-foot-4 guard that has spent the last two years playing for Michigan.

Bufin played in 33 games for Michigan this season and posted averages of 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. He shot just under 50% from the field and connected on 35.5% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

While he has all the tools to be a solid guard in the NBA, Bufkin will need to add to his frame at the next level. At 175 pounds, he is too thin to compete against some of the guards he'll be facing off with. It will be a work in progress, but he'll still be a good pick up for a team that is focused on development.

Since the Raptors are linked to a guard in mock drafts, it could mean that Fred VanVleet's time in Toronto has likely met its end. Bufkin would Join Scottie Barnes as two of the key young pieces that will help shape the next phase of the franchise.

