NBA Draft rumors: Multiple top-10 picks available for trade per NBA insider

With about a week to go until the NBA Draft, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. Despite this class have an array of promising young talent, it appears that multiple picks at the top could be on the move.

During the draft lottery, every team in the mix was hoping to get their hands on Victor Wembanayama. In the end, it was the San Antonio Spurs who came away with the first overall pick. Now, according to ESPN's Briand Windhorst, multiple teams in the top ten could be looking to move their pick before the NBA Draft.

"We could see three or four picks in the top ten get traded."

"Watch for Portland at No. 3, Houston at 4, Detroit at five and Dallas at No. 10 and nobody is really sure what Charlotte is going to do at No. 2."

Aaron Johnson @AJohnsonNBA Brian Windhorst says that the Portland Trail Blazers (3), Houston Rockets (4), Detroit Pistons (5), and Dallas Mavericks (10) are looking to trade out of their first round picks in next week’s NBA Draft on @GetUpESPN this morning. Brian Windhorst says that the Portland Trail Blazers (3), Houston Rockets (4), Detroit Pistons (5), and Dallas Mavericks (10) are looking to trade out of their first round picks in next week’s NBA Draft on @GetUpESPN this morning. https://t.co/IMsokBb5Uq

Since acquiring the third pick, the Portland Trail Blazers have made it very clear what their intentions are. They hope to package that selection in a win-now move that can get more talent around Damian Lillard.

There could be a lot of movement at the top of the NBA Draft

Outside of the San Antonio Spurs taking Victor Wembanyama at No. 1, it seems like anythings could happen at the NBA Draft. This is a rare situation, and could lead to a multitude of draft night trades.

Part of why so many picks are up for grabs is because teams in the lottery want to compete right away. The Trail Blazers don't want to move Damian Lillard, and the Dallas Mavericks are hoping to make upgrades around their duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving (If he's re-signed in free agency). Another team looking to speed up their rebuild is the Houston Rockets, who have been connected to multiple big-name free agents.

One team to watch as someone who could move up is the New Orleans Pelicans. Earlier this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that they could be trying to move into the top five of this draft. According to the reports, New Orleans has their sights set on drafting Scoot Henderson.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Western Conference playoff contender seriously pursuing a top 2-3 pick in this month’s NBA Draft, with eyes on point guard Scoot Henderson: Western Conference playoff contender seriously pursuing a top 2-3 pick in this month’s NBA Draft, with eyes on point guard Scoot Henderson: https://t.co/UFCs9VEU7Q

With so many top picks up for grabs, teams around the league should be looking to pounce on this opportunity. While they all aren't star-level prospects, there are multiple players in the top of this class have the potential to become impactful players at the NBA level.

