"Tried her best" "Baby GOAT": Fans gush over UConn's Sarah Strong as USA 3x3 trio shows off dance moves

Sarah Strong (UConn) and Mikaylah Williams (LSU) joined Cierra Burdick and Sahara Williams on the USA Basketball roster for the 2025 FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series, which includes 13 stops in its eighth season.

The U.S. opened its campaign in Marseille, France (May 23-24), finishing sixth after facing Ireland, Madrid, Poland, and Netherlands U25 in qualifying and pool play before reaching the quarterfinals.

Strong and Williams stood out on Day 1. A TikTok clip featuring the duo dancing drew attention online, with Williams, the Oklahoma Sooners forward, captioning it:

“Yk da vibesss @Sarah 🫶🏾 @mkwiil12_ #usabasketball #wbb #dance @3x3 Basketball | FIBA3x3”

Fans reacting in the comments wrote:

“Sarah looks like she is having fun?” one wrote.

“Sarah tried her best,” a fan wrote.

“Baby GOAT,” one commented.

Screenshot, via Instagram

“Please take good care of our STRONGA DONGA!!,” another wrote.

“Sarah needs some lessons from Mikaylah,” a fan wrote.

“Look at those muscles,” one wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Ballislife Womens Basketball shared another clip and wrote on Instagram:

“Sarah Strong and Mikaylah Williams starting out strong on Day 1 of FIBA 3x3!”

Sarah Strong is 19 and plays for UConn. She led Team USA in international play and won MVP honors and three straight gold medals at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup.

Williams, also 19, plays for LSU. She won three consecutive FIBA 3x3 U18 gold medals from 2021–23, was named USA Basketball 3x3 Female Athlete of the Year in 2022 and 2023, and played in the 2024 WNBA All-Star 3x3 exhibition.

The U.S. will compete next in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on June 18-19, with more series stops to be announced.

UConn signed Kayleigh Heckel

UConn announced Monday that Kayleigh Heckel has signed with the women’s basketball team. She was the No. 13 recruit in the 2024 class and a McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American.

The Huskies returns 10 players from their national title team, including National Freshman of the Year Sarah Strong and Final Four Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd. The Huskies graduated Paige Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin.

