UConn scout names surprise prospect on Geno Auriemma's list as possible successor to Sarah Strong 

UConn forward Sarah Strong had a dominant freshman year helping to lead coach Geno Auriemma's Huskies team to a national championship win. Strong just missed out on the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player to Azzi Fudd despite tallying 24.0 points, 15.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

With the departure of Paige Bueckers to the WNBA and Azzi Fudd's likely departure after next season, Auriemma has already hit the road trying to recruit prospects for his next great teams.

One of the players heavily scouted by the UConn coach during the Nike EYBL circuit is five-star prospect Olivia Vukosa, who plays for Christ the King High School and is the Gatorade New York Player of the Year.

During a segment of the "Big East Network" podcast, basketball scout E.J. Arrow revealed that the Huskies were favorites to land Vukosa's commitment and be the talented Strong's successor:

"I think they are going to land Olivia Vukosa — really the big out of Christ the King. I’m willing to bet they are going to land her, which would be just monumental. She’s a 6'4", 6’5" — again, international experience, FIBA ball. She’s very good.

"I think he (Auriemma) sees, you know, the flavor and the discipline, and the physicality. They play very physical over there. The whistle doesn’t really blow in FIBA ball like it blows here, they let them play, sometimes a little too much. So they come in and they’re tough, and he loves a tough player, especially a tough big," he added.

(from 16:30 mark onwards)

5-star prospect lists UConn as one of her destinations

Olivia Vukosa has been highly recruited and during a March interview with On3's Talia Goodman, she revealed that she had offers from 16 schools, but had cut down her list to seven finalists.

Among the programs listed were the UConn Huskies, Kentucky Wildcats, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks.

Vukosa revealed what she was looking for in the program that she would ultimately commit to.

“It came down to who really wants to talk to me the most and who I can have a good, flowing conversation with and which school I can potentially see myself at the most," Vukosa said via 247Sports.com. "It took a while to feel every school out, so it took longer for me to choose than usual. I think I’ll make my selection from the seven.

"I think that list is where I’ll make my final decision. I just want to find the school that fits best for me, let it be over and finish the rest of my high school career. I’m not sure about that yet. I have to plan all of my visits and everything first," she added.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma is no stranger to recruiting the most elite prospects in the country to play for the Huskies, and it seems Olivia Vukosa is his latest target in his succession planning for standout forward Sarah Strong.

