"True leader and King": LeBron James applauds former Kentucky legend Rex Chapman’s inspiring recovery from addiction in new book

LeBron James is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar recently praised former Kentucky Wildcats star and 12-year NBA veteran Rex Chapman for his new memoir, It’s Hard for Me to Live with Me, which details his recovery from addiction.

The 1988 third-team All-American revealed his new memoir on Tuesday, tweeting:

"The day I got arrested was the worst day of my life. Today may be the scariest. My new memoir It’s Hard for Me to Live with Me is out. It was very painful to write. I hope it will do some good. You can order it here. https://simonandschuster.com/books/Its-Hard-for-Me-to-Live-with-Me/Rex-Chapman/9781982197773"

James responded to the tweet on Wednesday, prior to the Lakers 116-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, stating:

"Congrats on the book my guy!! And you’re awesome to be able to overcome your shortcomings and obstacles life put in front of you! True leader and King 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. Definitely supporting & ordering your book! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"

Check out Rex Chapman's tweet and LeBron James' response below:

Chapman averaged 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field, 40.0% from three-point range and 77.1% from the free-throw line during his two-year career with the Wildcats. He was selected eighth overall in the 1988 NBA Draft and spent 12 seasons in the league.

He spent 12 seasons playing for four franchises, averaging 14.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 0.9 spg and 0.2 bpg while shooting 43.0% from the field, 35.0% from three-point range and 80.0% from the free-throw line.

Chapman developed an addiction to opioids during his playing career, which intensified upon his retirement. He has since overcome his addiction to both drugs and gambling.

LeBron James defends Bronny James amid mock draft change

Bronny James was moved from ESPN's 2024 NBA mock draft to their 2025 NBA mock draft earlier this week. In a since-deleted tweet, LeBron James defended his son, stating:

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball. The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!"

He followed that up by advising younger athletes to avoid the noise, adding:

"And to all the other kids out there striving to be great just keep your head down, blinders on and keep grinding. These Mock Drafts doesn’t matter one bit! I promise you! Only the WORK MATTERS!! Let’s talk REAL BASKETBALL PEOPLE! ✌🏾👑"

Check out a screenshot of LeBron James' tweets on Bronny James below:

After suffering cardiac arrest ahead of his freshman season, Bronny was able to return to the court within five months. While it is encouraging that he is playing, his production has dipped.

The USC Trojans guard is averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks in just 20.1 minutes per game while shooting 37.1% from the field, 27.5% from three-point range and 62.1% from the free-throw line. It remains unclear if he will enter the 2024 NBA Draft.