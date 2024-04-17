"Truly over all the false narratives": Kentucky HC Kenny Brooks' daughter dismisses rumors from "Hokie fans" in social media rant

Kentucky coach Kenny Brooks' former Virginia Tech student, Liz Kitley, was selected as No. 24 in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday and is headed to the Las Vegas Aces. Despite taking over the new join in Lexington three weeks ago, fans were hoping to see Brooks at the draft supporting Kitley like other coaches.

A no-show by Kenny Brooks seemed to irk many fans and one took to X to inquire about his absence. They got an answer from the coach's daughter, Chloe Brooks, who went off on the Hokies fan for the disrespect.

"I’ve sat back and held my tongue during this whole situation thinking maybe it will die down but I’m truly over all the false narratives that “Hokie Fans” are trying to put out.

"My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer about 7 months ago and is currently in the middle of treatment," Brooks said.

"Players get invited to the draft a couple days before and he already had obligations to his new school. As soon as he was done with that obligation he drove 5 hours so he could spend time with my mom who is struggling with the effects of her chemo treatment."

"Everyone is so offended that he didn’t say “goodbye”, you guys only see him as a basketball coach but he holds many roles that trump that."

Chloe Brooks also added that fans were not entitled to know everything that goes on in a person's life and should refrain from commenting and assuming things.

Her post received support from many, including Aces star A'ja Wilson.

Former Virginia Tech guard Taylor Geiman commented:

"Sad this even had to be explained. Love y’all"

Liz Kitley also replied to Chloe.

Kenny Brooks comments on his new roles with the Wildcats

Since taking over, Kenny Brooks and his staff have been tasked to rebuild the roster. At the same time, he is also focused on the culture in the program.

“It’s not just build a championship team, we want to build a championship culture,” Brooks said. “And to do that it takes more than just the coaches, it takes more than just the players.

"It takes, you know, the old saying is ‘it takes a village to raise a child,’ and it’s gonna take a village to raise a championship culture. And we need that, so it’s a very exciting start for us." (via Herald Leader)

He called the SEC “one of the best conferences in the country” and added that “you have to implement your style and impose your will on some other teams.”

Besides retaining sophomores Cassidy Rowe and Saniah Tyler, Kenny Brooks has added Virginia Tech transfers Georgia Amoore and Clara Strack to the roster. International prospect Clara Silva has also committed to Kentucky.

