Hanna Cavinder has unfollowed Carson Beck, on Instagram, leading to speculation about possible problems in their relationship. In a TikTok on Friday, Haley Cavinder called for people to support their siblings and in general, showed support for her twin. She also mentioned that someone in her life is feeling hurt:

"I just want to say one thing because I can’t be too crazy unfiltered on here," Haley said. "If your sister comes to you, or your friend, or someone that's really important in your life, and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship, for example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis—trust your dang sister. Trust her. She’s always right, I promise you, or your mom—they’re always right".

"I know there is a lot of speculation, and I see someone in my life that’s hurting, and I don’t think it’s OK to always have to keep your mouth shut. So just a little bit of unfiltered Haley on here. And yeah, I’m trying to be as nice as possible," she added.

Fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts. While some asked for more information or took the opportunity to take aim at Beck, most were supportive of Cavinder:

“Trust your gut and your people—they’re always right. Protect your peace, sis,” a fan wrote.

“Unfiltered Haley for the W!,” someone else wrote.

“Stand up for your girl. Respect. Sisters know. They always know,” another fan wrote.

Fans feel for Hanna Cavinder as Haley shares support amid Carson Beck breakup rumors

"Trust your friends too,” a fan said.

"I think she’ll be just fine,” another person wrote.

“Trust yourself. Your feelings are always accurate,” a fan wrote.

Fans feel for Hanna Cavinder as Haley shares support amid Carson Beck breakup rumors

Other than Haley's TikTok, there has been no word from anyone close to either Beck or Cavinder on the situation.

Haley Cavinder pens emotional message to mark end of college basketball career

Miami guard Haley Cavinder appears to be done with basketball, as per her post on Instagram earlier this week:

"[Eighteen] years later, and it's time to say goodbye to the game I've loved since I was six," Cavinder wrote.

"Nothing will ever fill the void of you or the feeling of accomplishing my dream ― playing the sport I love with my twin by my side."

Haley has yet to reveal her next move after college basketball, but while speaking to ESPN in February, Haley suggested they may have a plan:

"We kind of started out as trailblazers and now we're becoming entrepreneurs," she said.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what she and Hanna elect to do.

